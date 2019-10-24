{{featured_button_text}}
Spring Game, 4.13

Nebraska recruit Turner Corcoran (middle) watches warmups before the Red-White Spring Game on April 13 with fellow Husker verbal commits Logan Smothers (left) and Blaise Gunnerson (right).

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Turner Corcoran

Meet the players who plan to don Husker red in the coming years.

High school profile

My school: Lawrence Free State High School.

City profile: Lawrence, Kansas, has a population of about 97,000 and is about three hours from Lincoln.

Number of players with NCAA Division I offers: 3.

Number of players out for football: 120 in high school.

This week: Playing in the largest class, Lawrence Free State has a 6-1 record going into Friday’s game against Lawrence. The Firebirds are ranked No. 10 in the state, according to The Topeka Capital-Journal. Corcoran’s blocking helps Lawrence average 273 yards per game rushing. The team has 27 rushing touchdowns.

Player profile

Height/weight: 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds.

Positions: Offensive tackle, long snapper.

Rankings: Rivals.com ranks Corcoran as a four-star prospect. He’s the No. 1-ranked college prospect in Kansas and 55th nationally. He committed to Nebraska on April 13. His scholarship offers included Ohio State, Oklahoma, Clemson and Wisconsin.

Coach’s point of view

Free State coach Kevin Stewart shares some stories about Corcoran:

Why Corcoran is projected as a good college linemen: “He’s got good size and good footwork. He’s about 6-6 and 285 pounds. He has good flexibility in the hips and knees and can get low for a big guy. I’m sure that’s what the college coaches like.”

The plays that make you say "Wow": “What makes me go, 'Wow' is that he’s quick enough to reach and hook some of the defensive ends pretty easily. Even though they might be split out pretty far outside he still has the ability to get them hooked and blocked.”

On Corcoran’s college recruiting: “He came in and started his sophomore year and I think the college coaches took notice of him pretty early. He basically had the opportunity to go to whatever school he wanted to. He’s been offered by Oklahoma, so when you’re offered by those guys, you’re pretty much able to choose whatever you want.”

— Brent C. Wagner

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Load comments