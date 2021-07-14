From initial pool of 25 candidates to final decision, here's why NU's leaders zeroed in on Alberts

"I was in preparation for looking at this job, looking at the coaching staff that's been assembled, looking at the executive team and everybody that works in this athletic department. It's sort of remarkable," Alberts said. "We have a group of some of the greatest leaders, men and women, at the highest peak of their profession that are part of Husker athletics. It's just so encouraging to me to be able to have an opportunity to work alongside people with such ability that I can learn from and I can grow from."

Alberts was the only person interviewed for the position, Carter said. Nebraska law requires NU only to reveal candidates who were interviewed. The school doesn't have to reveal other candidates, because those candidates did not get an interview.

"But we did the screening to get there. At the end of the day, Trev Alberts was clearly at the top of that list," Carter said. "So we felt very confident that with that single set of interviews, that we had the right candidate."

Time will tell if Alberts is indeed the right person at the right time for the Nebraska athletic department. NU has a massive facilities project underway. A new world of athlete freedoms is here, led by name, image and likeness. Not to mention a football program that pulls the revenue train in Lincoln and has a 12-20 record over the past three seasons.