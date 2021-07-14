From initial pool of 25 candidates to final decision, Alberts was always at top of NU's list

Nebraska had an initial pool of more than 25 candidates for its athletic director job that was eventually whittled down to eight before the school picked Trev Alberts, UNL chancellor Ronnie Green said Wednesday.

Green and University of Nebraska system president Ted Carter said Alberts was always near the top of NU's list.

"I mentioned that this was a deep process, and I want to reiterate that," Green said. "We had a very deep pool of over 25 candidates for this position that we sorted through. So it emerged very quickly who that top group was that Trev was amongst."

Green and Carter, along with a search firm and a search advisory committee that included numerous current and former Nebraska athletes and coaches, settled on Alberts over the weekend.

Things moved quickly after that.

The parties had a handshake deal Tuesday night and signed contracts Wednesday morning, shortly before Alberts' 11 a.m. introductory press conference at Memorial Stadium.

Alberts' full contract will be released in the coming days, a NU spokesperson said. But the new AD's base salary will be $800K annually.