From initial pool of 25 candidates to final decision, Alberts was always at top of NU's list

Nebraska had an initial pool of more than 25 candidates for its athletic director job that was eventually whittled down to eight before the school picked Trev Alberts, UNL chancellor Ronnie Green said Wednesday.
Green and University of Nebraska system president Ted Carter said Alberts was always near the top of NU's list.
"I mentioned that this was a deep process, and I want to reiterate that," Green said. "We had a very deep pool of over 25 candidates for this position that we sorted through. So it emerged very quickly who that top group was that Trev was amongst."
Green and Carter, along with a search firm and a search advisory committee that included numerous current and former Nebraska athletes and coaches, settled on Alberts over the weekend.
Things moved quickly after that.
The parties had a handshake deal Tuesday night and signed contracts Wednesday morning, shortly before Alberts' 11 a.m. introductory press conference at Memorial Stadium.
Alberts' full contract will be released in the coming days, a NU spokesperson said. But the new AD's base salary will be $800K annually.
"Nobody keeps a secret around here," Carter said. "And it's a great credit to our search advisory committee as well as everybody here at Husker Athletics that was on this team, that we were able to make this announcement in a way we felt was appropriate."
The search advisory committed, which included NU luminaries such as Ndamukong Suh, Jordan Burroughs, Peaches James, Darin Erstad, and several others, told Green and Carter that Alberts checked all their boxes.
"It's hard to get a consensus among everybody on anything," Carter said. "But we took this so seriously."
Alberts was the only person interviewed for the position, Carter said. Nebraska law requires NU only to reveal candidates who were interviewed. The school doesn't have to reveal other candidates, because those candidates did not get an interview.
Check back for updates to this story
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.