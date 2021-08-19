'You've got to embrace whatever role you're in': Nomadic Banks settles in at left tackle for Huskers

Brant Banks has been something of a nomad in his college career. And considering the length of Banks' college career, this is saying something.
Entering his third season in the program, and still considered a redshirt freshman thanks to the free COVID-19 year, Banks has spent time on NU defensive line and offensive line — by his own estimate, he's played five different positions on either side of the ball since enrolling early back in 2019.
Still, Banks is probably best known for his cameo appearance as a power forward for the Nebraska men's basketball team at the 2019 Big Ten Tournament.
That's a lot for a young lineman trying to find his way in the rugged Big Ten. But the Texas native may finally be settling into a home, and it's at a key spot in a position group the Huskers consider a strength.
Banks has been splitting fall camp reps with Turner Corcoran at left tackle, and received the bulk of the work as Corcoran has dealt with being nicked up through some of NU's workouts. With Nebraska's opener at Illinois looming, Banks appears to be in line for his most significant action as a Husker since running the pick and roll against Indiana.
"That's what I played when I first came to offense, and I got pretty comfortable there," Banks said of playing tackle. "Then some stuff happened and I moved around a little bit. Now back at tackle.
"I think I'm just stepping into whatever role they need me to right now, and honestly I'll do whatever I can to help us win games."
After spending the spring of 2019 on the defensive line, Banks moved over to offense in the fall and appeared at left tackle in one game — Nebraska's blowout win at Maryland. That appearance marked only the 14th time a true freshman offensive lineman had appeared in a game for NU.
There was a bigger taste in 2020, with Banks playing on special teams in four games and also getting some work on the offensive line against Ohio State.
That work, and what Banks has been able to do on the practice fields in 2021, has given his position coach the confidence to put him with the top unit protecting the blind side of quarterback Adrian Martinez.
For a guy that has spent plenty of time moving around, perhaps left tackle won't be his final stop.
But it's a good place to set up shop for now.
"Heck, man, we’re a day-by-day operation. We can’t think down the line. If anything, we’ve got to think this upcoming game — where is his best spot this upcoming game," NU offensive line coach Greg Austin said. "We’ve kind of found out where it is based on all the things that are going on, and we feel pretty confident in his ability."
There was an adjustment moving from defense to offense, Banks said. He went from trying to sack the quarterback to trying to stop the sacks from happening. It was a new mentality, he explained, that came on top of learning the footwork and other intricacies of offensive line play.
The right frame of mind, though, can go a long way.
"Switching around on the offensive line's not nearly as hard as going from defensive line to offensive line, as you can imagine," Banks said. "It's really mentality.
"You've got to embrace whatever role you're in."
