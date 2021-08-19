'You've got to embrace whatever role you're in': Nomadic Banks settles in at left tackle for Huskers

"I think I'm just stepping into whatever role they need me to right now, and honestly I'll do whatever I can to help us win games."

After spending the spring of 2019 on the defensive line, Banks moved over to offense in the fall and appeared at left tackle in one game — Nebraska's blowout win at Maryland. That appearance marked only the 14th time a true freshman offensive lineman had appeared in a game for NU.

There was a bigger taste in 2020, with Banks playing on special teams in four games and also getting some work on the offensive line against Ohio State.

That work, and what Banks has been able to do on the practice fields in 2021, has given his position coach the confidence to put him with the top unit protecting the blind side of quarterback Adrian Martinez.

For a guy that has spent plenty of time moving around, perhaps left tackle won't be his final stop.

But it's a good place to set up shop for now.