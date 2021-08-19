 Skip to main content
'You've got to embrace whatever role you're in': Nomadic Banks settles in at left tackle for Huskers
topical
HUSKER FOOTBALL

'You've got to embrace whatever role you're in': Nomadic Banks settles in at left tackle for Huskers

  • Updated
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29

Former University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds (left) shakes hands with Brant Banks of Houston before the Purdue game in 2018 at Memorial Stadium. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a news-filled Wednesday that was headlined by an NCAA investigation into Nebraska's football program. The guys get into what it means and what the ramifications could be. That's followed by a discussion about the latest on-field developments from the week, including a TE room that's getting healthy, the status of LT Turner Corcoran and the way the RB room is shaping up. 

Brant Banks has been something of a nomad in his college career. And considering the length of Banks' college career, this is saying something.

Entering his third season in the program, and still considered a redshirt freshman thanks to the free COVID-19 year, Banks has spent time on NU defensive line and offensive line — by his own estimate, he's played five different positions on either side of the ball since enrolling early back in 2019.

Still, Banks is probably best known for his cameo appearance as a power forward for the Nebraska men's basketball team at the 2019 Big Ten Tournament.

That's a lot for a young lineman trying to find his way in the rugged Big Ten. But the Texas native may finally be settling into a home, and it's at a key spot in a position group the Huskers consider a strength.

Banks has been splitting fall camp reps with Turner Corcoran at left tackle, and received the bulk of the work as Corcoran has dealt with being nicked up through some of NU's workouts. With Nebraska's opener at Illinois looming, Banks appears to be in line for his most significant action as a Husker since running the pick and roll against Indiana.

"That's what I played when I first came to offense, and I got pretty comfortable there," Banks said of playing tackle. "Then some stuff happened and I moved around a little bit. Now back at tackle.

"I think I'm just stepping into whatever role they need me to right now, and honestly I'll do whatever I can to help us win games."

Yes, we're talking analysts and the NCAA. Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel offer their takes from Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

After spending the spring of 2019 on the defensive line, Banks moved over to offense in the fall and appeared at left tackle in one game — Nebraska's blowout win at Maryland. That appearance marked only the 14th time a true freshman offensive lineman had appeared in a game for NU.

There was a bigger taste in 2020, with Banks playing on special teams in four games and also getting some work on the offensive line against Ohio State.

That work, and what Banks has been able to do on the practice fields in 2021, has given his position coach the confidence to put him with the top unit protecting the blind side of quarterback Adrian Martinez.

For a guy that has spent plenty of time moving around, perhaps left tackle won't be his final stop. 

But it's a good place to set up shop for now.

"Heck, man, we’re a day-by-day operation. We can’t think down the line. If anything, we’ve got to think this upcoming game — where is his best spot this upcoming game," NU offensive line coach Greg Austin said. "We’ve kind of found out where it is based on all the things that are going on, and we feel pretty confident in his ability."

There was an adjustment moving from defense to offense, Banks said. He went from trying to sack the quarterback to trying to stop the sacks from happening. It was a new mentality, he explained, that came on top of learning the footwork and other intricacies of offensive line play.

The right frame of mind, though, can go a long way.

"Switching around on the offensive line's not nearly as hard as going from defensive line to offensive line, as you can imagine," Banks said. "It's really mentality.

"You've got to embrace whatever role you're in."

+1 
Brant Banks

Banks

 NU ATHLETICS

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Tags

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

