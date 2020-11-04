You're going to see more of the Huskers' young DBs on Saturday, and coaches say they're ready

“Not surprised. I mean, a pleasant surprise, but a guy like Isaac Gifford — you don’t exactly always know what you’re getting, but you think you know what you’re getting: A guy who comes from a great family with a good pedigree,” Chinander said. … “Isaac is more athletic than he gets credit for and he really understands football. He wants to work the game. He’s accountable, he’s dependable and he’s going to work hard every single snap.”

Gifford may have a leg up in the conversation this week because of Northwestern’s run-heavy approach so far this season. Chinander said the 6-1, 205-pounder can handle some linebacker-type duties depending on the situation.

At corner, Newsome will likely get the nod for Taylor-Britt. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder was one of just four freshmen in 2019 to forego a redshirt and he appeared in 10 games, playing mostly special teams and some corner in sub-packages.

If the Huskers have to go beyond he and senior Dicaprio Bootle at cornerback before Taylor-Britt returns, they would likely turn to a true freshman in either Tamon Lynum or Ronald Delancy.

Bootle said earlier this week he’s confident no matter which direction Fisher turns.