Your Report Card: Purdue vs. Nebraska

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Nebraska athletic director offered a frank assessment of the officiating in the Huskers' narrow loss to Michigan earlier this month.
During the bye week, members of NU's staff, including Scott Frost, hit the recruiting trail: "The response was awesome," he says."
Trev Alberts was asked directly by a caller on the "Sports Nightly" program about Scott Frost's standing beyond the 2021 season.
It’s proven to be a tough task to find an option that Nebraska can really, truly count on in an inexperienced group its lead man.
RB Rahmir Johnson should be ready to go for Nebraska against a Purdue defense that is "much improved," according to NU OC Matt Lubick.
Nebraska had a competition among four placekickers during practice and Frost said all of them hit the ball well.
All but eight of the Huskers’ scholarship players have eligibility remaining after this season, but no decision will be monitored more than Martinez's.
It's a sunny fall Saturday in late October, and that means Husker football is kicking off soon. Follow the action from Memorial Stadium.
Parker Gabriel crunches the numbers that could result in 6, as in the number of wins needed for Nebraska to sneak into a bowl game this season.
The Huskers are facing a string of elite pass rushers. “When you come to the Big Ten, you come to play the cream of the crop," NU freshman left tackle Turner Corcoran said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.