Your Report Card: Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nebraska will play under the lights for the first time this season when it travels to East Lansing.
The first words out of Scott Frost's mouth after Saturday's win? "I'm ready for next week," he said. How's that for intrigue?
"It does have meaning and purpose, and brings back a lot of memories," former Husker coach Tom Osborne says of the renewal of the Nebraska-Oklahoma football rivalry.
Adrian Martinez is throwing 60-yard touchdown passes and breaking off 70-yard runs. Here's a closer look at his big-play dynamic so far in 2021.
On this day, the Huskers got more than enough from the junior quarterback and a stingy defensive effort to improve to 2-1 this season.
On Saturday, the Huskers scratched out just 28 points despite some excellent per-play efficiency. So, what should we make of the outing then?
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Buffalo on Saturday.
Many rookie free agents make the cut, but they have a lot more to prove. The former Huskers TE made every practice rep count — and made the team.
The Huskers are more than three-touchdown underdogs, but they aren't wild about playing the nobody-believes-in-us tune. In fact, they're excited.
Widely considered one of the best offensive minds in college football, Lincoln Riley said NU's secondary does "everything pretty well."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.