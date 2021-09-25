Your Report Card: Nebraska vs. Michigan State

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Omar Manning wants to share his story. The challenges were always there, but he says seeking help when he arrived at NU was "major."
Viewpoints on Oklahoma's seven-point win over Nebraska on Saturday, including trips to the Sooners' locker room and Twitter.
Instead of entering the transfer portal, the third-year running back took his coach's words as a challenge. Now, he's the latest to start.
Nobody can question Nebraska's fight. You've seen tangible progress in the program the past three games. But can NU stop getting in its own way?
The Huskers aren’t getting much juice for the amount of squeezing they’re doing. Translation: They're moving the ball but not capitalizing.
Notes from Nebraska's media availability Monday include Ervin's grim injury outlook, Frost on Jurgen's penalties and kicking woes.
Gabe Ervin will start rehabbing his injury as soon as Wednesday: "I thought he had a really good start to his freshman year. He’s a dog."
The Huskers went toe-to-toe with the Sooners, but Nebraska's kicking problems, penalties and offensive inconsistency cropped up in a major way.
One note is about Cam Taylor-Britt. He's widely considered one of the team’s most talented players, but he’s struggled some early in the season.
Steven M. Sipple weighs in with his report card. Special teams issues and substandard offensive line play are still very concerning, he writes.
