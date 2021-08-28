Your Report Card: Nebraska vs. Illinois

Be the first to know
Instead of standing up to adversity, the Huskers in the middle of the game gave up too much ground to get back into a season-opening loss.
Saturday's loss provided Scott Frost's detractors with more ammunition. Detractors aside, most NU fans surely came away with a sense of dejection.
We came up with 12 especially loud Nebraska home games based largely on feedback from Husker fans. Enjoy the memories.
Here’s a simplified look at what it all means, and how it might affect Nebraska.
“Getting a Blackshirt kind of puts things into perspective every time": Three players got one for the time Monday. Here's a full list.
Steven M. Sipple weighs in with his report card from the Huskers' game against Illinois. Take a deep breath, and dive in.
Headed out to see the Huskers in action? Here's an updated list of mask guidelines for fans attending football, volleyball and soccer games.
Both Matt Lubick and Ryan Held were coy, but it appears the lead man will come from the trio of Gabe Ervin, Markese Stepp and Sevion Morrison.
Time to level up. Parker Gabriel takes a closer look at how the Huskers and Illini line up: Storylines, keys, head-turning stats, predictions.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said he's hoping to see Husker fans at Illinois and that NU has tough calls to make with 74 travel roster spots available for the conference road trip.
