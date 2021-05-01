Young lineman Corcoran delivers message with his headwear after Spring Game

Had he done it during the season, perhaps Turner Corcoran would have brought an even bigger reaction with his fashion choice than it did Saturday.

But when the freshman offensive lineman showed up for a postgame interview wearing a white hat with "RUN THE DAMN BALL" embroidered in red letters in the front, it still brought a few chuckles.

"Me and Bryce (Benhart) just got them like three or four days ago. We placed an order and they came from Australia and it got here the other day, so we were like, 'Why not wear them for the Spring Game?'" Corcoran said. "They got here just in time for the game."

Most offensive linemen would readily admit they prefer ground-based tactics when it comes to the offensive approach to the game: line up and smash the guy in front of you as far down the field as you can until the whistle blows, then do it again.

It doesn't always work like that, of course, and Nebraska's offense, despite leaning more on the running game toward the end of last season, will still look to get its shiny new toys at receiver involved whenever possible.

But this is Nebraska, dang it, and running the ball will always be sewn into the fabric of those red jerseys the Huskers pull on every Saturday at Memorial Stadium.