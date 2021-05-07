Young Husker running backs reflect on competitive spring in crowded backfield

Ervin and Scott were two of the standouts from the spring game, though it's difficult to glean much from the statistics of a contest that didn't feature live tackling in the first half.

Ervin got the most carries of anyone, finishing with 12 for 57 yards. Scott was right behind with 11 carries, turning them into 75 yards and a touchdown.

In total, 10 backs got carries, and that was without Stepp and Johnson, who missed the game because of injuries.

"I thought that was a bright spot, seeing those guys run hard," Frost said after the spring game. "That's kind of hard to tell sometimes. We're not live very much and don't completely tackle to the ground very much in spring practice.

"So it's kind of hard to tell with running backs. In the second half, seeing some guys breaking tackles and running through contact, I thought that was a real positive today."

The 5-foot-9, 210-pound Scott got a taste of live action last season, running for 62 yards on 24 carries while appearing in five games. That included a start against Illinois for the Florida native.

Ervin used the spring to get adjusted to the speed of the college game, and the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Georgia quickly inserted himself into the mix.