Young Husker running backs reflect on competitive spring in crowded backfield

Nebraska's young running backs are well aware of the Huskers' history at their position.
That's one of the byproducts of sitting in the film room with NU running backs coach Ryan Held, a passionate former Husker who isn't afraid to throw on some film from long ago and show his youngsters how the Huskers used to do things in the backfield.
The approach has worked on second-year freshman Marvin Scott, who mentioned Devine Ozigbo and Ameer Abdullah as players he's watched to try and improve his game.
Anything to get an edge in a room where much remains unproven after the completion of spring ball.
"It's been kind of equal," Scott said after the spring game. "Everybody's had their fair share of carries, and we're just trying to work stuff out."
Whoever gets the nod at running back when Nebraska opens the season in a little more than three months, it will be a player without much history in the program. One could safely say there are eight players in the mix for playing time — Scott, Gabe Ervin, Markese Stepp, Rahmir Johnson, Jaquez Yant, Ronald Thompkins, Cooper Jewett and Sevion Morrison — with little separation among that group.
"The competition is the way I want it," said Ervin, who graduated high school early to join the program in January. "That's why I picked Nebraska, is to compete against high level people just like me. I just got to come to work every day and do what I do."
Ervin and Scott were two of the standouts from the spring game, though it's difficult to glean much from the statistics of a contest that didn't feature live tackling in the first half.
Ervin got the most carries of anyone, finishing with 12 for 57 yards. Scott was right behind with 11 carries, turning them into 75 yards and a touchdown.
In total, 10 backs got carries, and that was without Stepp and Johnson, who missed the game because of injuries.
"I thought that was a bright spot, seeing those guys run hard," Frost said after the spring game. "That's kind of hard to tell sometimes. We're not live very much and don't completely tackle to the ground very much in spring practice.
"So it's kind of hard to tell with running backs. In the second half, seeing some guys breaking tackles and running through contact, I thought that was a real positive today."
The 5-foot-9, 210-pound Scott got a taste of live action last season, running for 62 yards on 24 carries while appearing in five games. That included a start against Illinois for the Florida native.
Ervin used the spring to get adjusted to the speed of the college game, and the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Georgia quickly inserted himself into the mix.
"I feel really comfortable," Ervin said. "My first time getting out there, I had to get adjusted to the new game speed of college. But after that it just started clicking and rolling."
What lies ahead is an important summer for both as they try to separate themselves in a crowded room. It's about keeping the "pedal to the medal" Ervin said, both in the weight room and in on-field workouts.
"You saw flashes of what we expect from all those guys," Frost said. "We need more consistency, and we know those guys need to grow up fast because they're going to have to play Big Ten football coming up real soon. So I'm looking forward to more progress from them."
