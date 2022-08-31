'You'd think you're in Lincoln': From Arizona to Minnesota, Husker hangouts a home away from home

Over 1,200 miles from Memorial Stadium — and nearly 5,000 from Ireland — the red balloons flitted past palm trees into the azure Arizona sky.

After blaring the Husker fight song, red-clad patrons filed into the parking lot of Moon Valley Grill in Phoenix after Nebraska took an early lead against Northwestern in Dublin last Saturday to reenact a tradition that — until this year — was a rite of fall in Lincoln.

The bar and restaurant, owned by former NU wingback Roger Lindstrom, is one of the many hangout spots across the country that fill with the Husker faithful each Saturday in the fall.

Traditions like the balloon release, hot dog and hamburger buns branded with "N" and playing the fight song after each score are just some of the highlights at Moon Valley Grill, which Lindstrom bought in 2009.

Husker memorabilia line the wall and former players and coaches have even been known to frequent the bar.

"You'd think you're in Lincoln," Lindstrom said.

There are dozens of watch sites in the U.S. — from New York to San Diego — for Husker fans to find a home away from home. Chapters of the Nebraska Alumni Association generally organize watch parties and communicate with fans living in the area.

Michigan native James Griessel is living in the land of Volunteers, but on fall Saturdays, his bar and restaurant outside Nashville, Tennessee, is transformed into a Sea of Red.

The Tin Roof 2 in Franklin became a Husker hangout in 2013 and draws hundreds of ex-pat Nebraska fans.

Seven watch sites to check out The Nebraska Alumni Association has a web page devoted to Husker watch sites across the country. These seven locations are among the most popular: * Tin Roof 2, Nashville, Tennessee * Minsky's, Kansas City, Missouri * Kirkwood Bar & Grill, Chicago. * Moon Valley Grill, Phoenix * Craft Republic, Tucson, Arizona * Duck Dive, San Diego * Lyons Pub, Minneapolis

Griessel has been the general manager for about three years. On his first day, he wore a Wolverines shirt not knowing he worked at a bar that caters to Nebraskans.

"Nobody gave me a heads-up," Griessel said, laughing. "That was a good experience."

Belly up to the bar and you'll find a couple of Cornhusker State-inspired drinks to enjoy, including Big Red Bomb shots — a fruity mix of lime vodka and watermelon Red Bull — and Elk Creek Water.

Husker gear is also raffled off with the money — about $2,000-3,000 a year — going toward scholarship funds.

"I think they're some of the most loyal fans I've seen," Griessel said. "I know UT fans; they're not as loyal as Husker fans."

Up north, Nebraska ex-pats living in Minnesota congregate at Lyons Pub in the heart of Minneapolis on game days.

The bar became the go-to watch site for Husker fans a few years ago after a former site closed and because it's centrally located, said Adrian Contreras, president of Minnesotans for Nebraska.

For Big Red fans living out of state, having a home away from home to catch a game is a way to relive the memories of Saturdays in Lincoln.

"If you grew up in Nebraska, that's what you did on Saturdays," Contreras said. "If you grew up on a farm that's what you listened to. If you went to the university, that's certainly what you did on a Saturday afternoon."

The Minneapolis bar is also a place to find a taste of home — it makes its own version of the Runza called Big Red Baskets on game days.

"You end up talking to everyone," Contreras said. "You're going to meet somebody from Lyons, Nebraska, or Norfolk, Nebraska, or someone you went to high school with at Lincoln High or Northeast. It's a close-knit bar."

In Tucson, Arizona, over 50 Husker fans enjoyed a breakfast at Craft Republic to take in the early start, said Gary Mahler, president of Southern Arizonans for Nebraska.

"It was one of our better watch parties," Mahler said.

The Huskers share space at Craft Republic with fans from Alabama, Michigan State and Iowa, and there is a "divided house" flag that goes to the winner of the Huskers-Hawkeyes battle each year.

There are also raffles and merchandise sales that go toward the Keith Bauman Memorial Scholarship fund (Bauman was the chapter's founder) and the Team Jack Foundation.

About two hours north, the fans gathered at Moon Valley Grill enjoyed a beer or Bloody Mary while cheering on their team.

Despite Saturday's loss — and some leaner past seasons of late — the place still draws a crowd on game days.