WR Toure picked by Packers late in the seventh round of NFL Draft; Domann goes undrafted

Samori Toure went from playing at FCS Montana to the Big Ten. Now he's getting a chance in the NFL.

The Nebraska wide receiver was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Green Bay picked Toure with the 258th overall pick.

Toure was projected by some — but not all — NFL Draft gurus to crack into the draft.

He was the third Husker to be drafted this year, joining center Cam Jurgens (Eagles) and Cam Taylor-Britt (Bengals), who were each selected in the second round Friday.

Surprisingly, hybrid linebacker JoJo Domann did not hear his name called Saturday, despite being projected by many sites as a mid-round pick. For most of the final rounds, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper had Domann listed as his best available prospect regardless of position.

That means Domann will likely get to pick where he wants to sign a free-agent deal.

Tight end Austin Allen signed a free-agent deal with the New York Giants, where he'll reunite with former teammate Wan'Dale Robinson. Defensive tackle Damion Daniels signed a deal with the Houston Texans.

Toure played just one season in Lincoln, but he immediately became a go-to weapon in Scott Frost's offense. He led the Huskers with 46 catches for 898 yards and gave the Huskers a much-needed explosive option. Toure averaged 19.5 yards per catch, which included five catches of 50 yards or more.

Toure saw his NFL Draft stock rise a bit after the season when he took part in pro day and had several meetings with NFL teams.

