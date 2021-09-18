WR Manning's first collegiate TD a 'special moment,' but he's focused on expanding impact for Huskers

Manning first signed with TCU out of high school, but redshirted and left after a year and ended up at Kilgore (Texas) Junior College. He put up big numbers there for two years, but had yet to make his mark at Nebraska.

“Everybody has their own journey and for me as a player, it taught me a lot last year, sitting out, that’s something I wish never would have happened,” Manning said. “But now I’m more appreciative of it. Moments like this, I cherish them.”

Frost and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said this offseason that the key to Manning’s growth is that he was consistently available during spring ball, during summer workouts and into camp. He dealt with one injury in the preseason and now has played in three of Nebraska’s four games.

When he’s in the game, it doesn’t appear NU is limited in what it calls or how it operates offensively.

“(Understanding) the system is night and day (different),” Manning said. “Coming from juco, we had an intricate offense, but nothing like this. In the spring, I took some steps and then fall camp. But this season, it’s night and day. It’s nothing they can call that I don’t know, and that feels good. I can just go out there and play full speed.”