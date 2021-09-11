Without many of his best options, 'big-time player' Adrian Martinez rises to lead Nebraska past Buffalo, 28-3

Erik Chinander’s group only looked shaky on the first drive of the game as UB steadily marched 33 yards over 11 plays and shot itself in the foot with two penalties.

From there, though, the Blackshirts didn’t allow much. Sophomore inside linebacker Luke Reimer made a heck of a play, flying to the flat to stop what looked like a sure first down on a fourth-down attempt in the middle of the field.

“That whole group, what a great performance by them,” Frost said. “They gave up a little here and there, but just didn’t quit the whole game against a good football team.”

The Huskers have now held seven straight opponents to less than 400 offensive yards and the defense has given up 30 points over NU's first three games.

When they got a stop with 92 seconds left in the half, NU at first sputtered trying to get its two-minute drill into gear.

That might well be understandable, too, considering the Huskers entered play without the services of tight end Travis Vokolek for the third straight game, wide receiver Oliver Martin for the second straight week and wide receiver Omar Manning's (left foot) first absence this season. Then, in the first half, tight end Austin Allen took a hard shot on the turf and left the game. Freshman receiver Zavier Betts went down later, too.