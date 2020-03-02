With Spielman away from team, Huskers head into spring with only four scholarship receivers

JD Spielman’s absence from the team isn't exactly ideal for a Nebraska receiver corps that was already lacking in depth.

With Spielman dealing with a personal health matter, it leaves the team without a clear top option beyond sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson, who actually was used in a split role between receiver and running back as a freshman in 2019 and is expected to remain in that role in 2020.

More acutely, Nebraska now heads into spring football with just four scholarship wide receivers on campus and four more not set to arrive until the beginning of the summer at the earliest. The Huskers would've had five scholarship receivers this spring and fall, but junior Jaevon McQuitty plans to retire and pursue a medical exemption, the university announced Monday.

So, Nebraska is down to Robinson (40 catches in 2019) in terms of a wide receiver who's actually caught a pass in a college game. Then, as far as scholarship receivers on campus this spring, there also are redshirt freshmen Demariyon Houston and Jamie Nance, both of whom were on the scout team throughout the fall as the Huskers searched high and low for reliable options, and freshman Alante Brown, a mid-year enrollee who already has impressed the coaching staff.

