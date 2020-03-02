With Spielman away from team, Huskers head into spring with only four scholarship receivers

JD Spielman’s absence from the team isn't exactly ideal for a Nebraska receiver corps that was already lacking in depth.
With Spielman dealing with a personal health matter, it leaves the team without a clear top option beyond sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson, who actually was used in a split role between receiver and running back as a freshman in 2019 and is expected to remain in that role in 2020.
More acutely, Nebraska now heads into spring football with just four scholarship wide receivers on campus and four more not set to arrive until the beginning of the summer at the earliest. The Huskers would've had five scholarship receivers this spring and fall, but junior Jaevon McQuitty plans to retire and pursue a medical exemption, the university announced Monday.
So, Nebraska is down to Robinson (40 catches in 2019) in terms of a wide receiver who's actually caught a pass in a college game. Then, as far as scholarship receivers on campus this spring, there also are redshirt freshmen Demariyon Houston and Jamie Nance, both of whom were on the scout team throughout the fall as the Huskers searched high and low for reliable options, and freshman Alante Brown, a mid-year enrollee who already has impressed the coaching staff.
This summer, Nebraska is expected to add signees Omar Manning (Kilgore College), Zavier Betts (Bellevue West), Marcus Fleming (Miami Northwestern) and Will Nixon (Waco, Texas), although Husker head coach Scott Frost has been up front about the fact that Manning and Betts each in particular have academic work that needs to be completed in order to qualify and make it to campus.
“I think we’ve got a lot of young receivers in the program that we’re excited to work with in spring,” Frost said in December. “When you look at that position, just being honest, when we came in as a coaching staff we only had four receivers on scholarship. We usually carry 10 or 11. That was a position just by numbers that we had to rebuild. We feel good about this class and where it’s going to take us.”
However, in addition to the uncertainty surrounding Spielman, redshirt freshman Darien Chase entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal on Feb. 14, citing the fact that he’s been battling depression and mental health issues and felt it was in his best interest to move closer to his home in Washington.
Nebraska will also turn to walk-ons to help matters, most notably Kade Warner, who has 25 receptions for 196 yards, with a long of 26, in two years of action. Also, keep an eye on sophomore Bennett Folkers (Gothenburg) and junior Christian Banker (Omaha Skutt).