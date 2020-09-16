With season in play, eight Nebraska football players dismiss lawsuit against the Big Ten

Eight Nebraska football players announced Wednesday they have dismissed their lawsuit filed Aug. 27 against the Big Ten Conference.
The news comes on the same day the conference announced it would attempt to start a football season on Oct. 23-24. The league postponed the season Aug. 11 amid concerns about playing safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
The players' lawsuit sought a reversal from the league on its decision, claiming it harms their career development opportunities and has a direct and significant impact on businesses in Lancaster County and the greater Nebraska area.
However, in a statement released through their attorneys, the players said, "We cannot adequately express the gratitude we feel for the support we have received from Nebraskans and from others throughout the Big Ten Conference. We believe football is something that brings people together. It is immensely important to us that Coach (Scott) Frost never stopped fighting for us.
"Although he was not part of this lawsuit in any way, we are proud of his efforts inside the Big Ten Conference to advocate for us and our team. We are proud to be in the Big Ten Conference and would like to thank everyone for standing behind us when it wasn't easy."
The eight players in the lawsuit were Brant Banks, Brig Banks, Garrett Snodgrass, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper, Noa Pola-Gates, Alante Brown and Jackson Hannah. They were represented by Mike Flood of Jewell & Collins in Norfolk, as well as Pat Cooper and Mark Laughlin of Fraser Stryker Law Firm in Omaha.
Reaction from the Big Ten's announcement to start a football season in October
Noah Stafursky
Time to get back to work! #GBR pic.twitter.com/n0M7AUV5YJ— Brenden Jaimes (@BrendenJaimes) September 16, 2020
Thomas Fidone
Letssss goooooo!! GBR🎈🎈 https://t.co/2WWoB43B7v— Thomas Fidone II ²⁴ (@ThomasFidone) September 16, 2020
Dicaprio Bootle
This feels like when everybody came back to life in Avengers ready to fight 😂😂😂😂— Star Cap 💫 † (@DicaprioBootle) September 16, 2020
Alante Brown
Let’s gooooooooooo !!!! Bdawg and Quice I know y’all looking over me family 🤞🏽 let’s do it got sum to prove..— Alante Brown (@alantebrown3) September 16, 2020
Brenden Jaimes
Time to get back to work! #GBR pic.twitter.com/n0M7AUV5YJ— Brenden Jaimes (@BrendenJaimes) September 16, 2020
Nebraska football
WE ARE BACK ☠️🎈 pic.twitter.com/OAd3GK0RG7— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) September 16, 2020
Ben Stille
MOOD.😎 pic.twitter.com/G54CaQITwM— Ben Stille (@b_stille_) September 16, 2020
Wan'Dale Robinson
🤗🤗🤗— Wan’Dale Robinson (@wanda1erobinson) September 16, 2020
Sevion Morrison
Woke up feeling like Christmas— Sevion morrison ⚡️ (@SevyMorrison28) September 16, 2020
William Przystup
SEASON IS BACK ON!!!!! @CadeMueller55 #letsgo #GOBIGRED pic.twitter.com/JwDbTlMMc8— William Przystup (@WPrzystup) September 16, 2020
Ethan Piper
WE ARE BACK BABY!!!!! #GBR #LETSGOOOOOO https://t.co/SHVxfhPzKs— Ethan Piper (@epipe71) September 16, 2020
Jack Stoll
Andddddddd we’re back 😎#LFG pic.twitter.com/P4ZEgs8qXS— Jack Stoll (@StollJack) September 16, 2020
Collin Miller
Nebraska Against The World ☠️ pic.twitter.com/HAMI0oz59L— Collin Miller (@C_millz31) September 16, 2020
Ryan Held
Mood pic.twitter.com/k7EoucU2eQ— Ryan Held (@CoachRHeld) September 16, 2020
Niko Cooper
WINNING MINDSET 🔒— .N 🗡 K O (@nikocooper_9) September 16, 2020
Nebraska Athletics
Hard work paid off.— Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) September 16, 2020
This is a big day.#GBR pic.twitter.com/gJuNIKxTlq
Ronald Delancy III
Guess who’s back 😏 #GBR 🌽🌽🌽— Ronald Delancy III ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@_TherealkingRjj) September 16, 2020
Adrian Martinez
Let’s play some football! pic.twitter.com/VxYXYY9ZKD— Adrian Martinez (@MartinezTheQB) September 16, 2020
Dedrick Mills
Let’s gooooo!!!!!! #GBR pic.twitter.com/Zlv6vNCP0L— Dedrick D. Mills (@MillsDedrick) September 16, 2020
Cameron Jurgens
“Guess who’s back, Back again” 😤 https://t.co/J0n36vlPVB— Cameron Jurgens (@CameronJurgens) September 16, 2020
Gerrod Lambrecht
Good people...proud to call them friends #GBR https://t.co/4pLBgvQCqW— Gerrod Lambrecht (@GerrodLambrecht) September 16, 2020
Darius Moore
Feels good to be back☠️ #GBR pic.twitter.com/lQk8HqPAfc— D M🥇ney (@dariusmoore07) September 16, 2020
Jimari Butler
Today a great day to be a husker🤣🤣Naafr though GBR❤️❤️#LongLiveTearan🦅— JB🔟🦦 (@10Capalot) September 16, 2020
Chase Contreraz
Big Things Poppin’ 🤑 pic.twitter.com/wr5weA8cuf— Chase Contreraz (@chase_contreraz) September 16, 2020
Christian Gaylord
“Let’s make the most of this season.”— Christian Gaylord (@Big_Chris_65) September 16, 2020
-GG (Grandpa Gaylord) #year6 #foryouDad #FinallyHome pic.twitter.com/toRxCfcMcg
Keem Green
hol up, i thought i heard somebody said “we’re back” 🗣😏🤟🏾 #JucoProd #B1G pic.twitter.com/ksXwohkErX— Keem G ™️ (@keem_green) September 16, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!