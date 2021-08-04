With renewed 'desire to get better,' Betts hopes to step forward in Husker receiver rotation

That includes the guy who will be throwing Betts the ball.

"We’ve had a decent amount of personal conversations about what he means to this team, and what he can do for the unit and the team as a whole," NU quarterback Adrian Martinez said. "I think he’s a difference-maker. And not only him, there are other guys in that room as well.

"But I think letting guys know how much they mean to not only me as a quarterback but to this group — and that it’s bigger than just the individual — goes a long way."

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Betts has taken those words to heart as he tries to take a step forward in a Nebraska receiver rotation that many expect to be improved come this fall.

"Hearing it from my teammates and inside the program, that’s probably the best way for me to hear it because I like the positive feedback," Betts said. "And knowing that I’m doing better and they see that, and they’re acknowledging it, makes me feel good. So I want to play better and play harder for them."

Those are the opinions that matter, Betts said, not those that come from outside the program's walls about whether he can replicate what he was able to do up the road at Bellevue West.