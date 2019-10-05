Given a chance for atonement, Nebraska's defense stood tall.
Not quite one year ago, the Blackshirts stood across from a Northwestern offense that had its back up against its own goal line with a little more than two minutes to go to score a touchdown. Eight plays and 99 yards later, the Wildcats were in the end zone, tying the game before winning in overtime in Evanston, Illinois.
On Saturday, as two of Nebraska's offensive playmakers watched from the sideline after leaving with injuries, it was the defense that got the stops and made the plays to lift Nebraska to a stunning victory.
"I think we’re doing a better job of just responding to things that don’t go our way," senior defensive back Dicaprio Bootle said. "Once it does go our way, that’s OK. There’s still more football to be played, and I think that just shows the growth in the program — coaches telling us, keep playing; players telling other players, keep playing, keep going, don’t worry about it. Just put your best effort out on this play right here. Ultimately that’s all we’re really doing — just putting our best effort out on each play."
Northwestern's offense is far from dangerous, but the Wildcats had scored a touchdown on their opening drive of the third quarter to tie the game at 10. Nebraska wasn't going anywhere when it had the ball. Then its top receiver and starting quarterback went to the bench.
The NU defense responded by stoning Northwestern six straight times to end the game — four punts, a missed field goal, and Lamar Jackson's interception that put the Huskers in position to drive for Lane McCallum's game-winning field goal.
"We have to put out the fire. It don’t matter what the offense does. When you play defense, you want to be in that position to have your brother’s back," senior linebacker Mohamed Barry said. "It’s like a protector, that’s what a defender is. And that’s what we did for our offense today. And we had a chance to win at the end of the game and that’s what we did."
Northwestern's final six drives totaled 144 yards, with 30 of those coming on a pair of 15-yard penalties against Nebraska that got the Wildcats into field-goal range. They were the only flags thrown against the Nebraska defense the entire second half.
"We just let (the offense know) we got their back," defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt said. "Through everything they were going through, it didn't matter if they were doing good or bad. If they're doing good, we pat them on the back. If they're doing bad, we pat them on the back. And we've got their back."
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
"But now it's, let's go get on the field and get the ball back with a turnover," Taylor-Britt said. "And that's what happened with Lamar."
After Nebraska surrendered 580 yards and 31 first downs to Ohio State last week, Barry said the Huskers got back to fundamentals in practice. That led to a strong week that allowed confidence to build as Saturday's game approached.
"If we have a great week and we feel like we're dialed in, then the game's going to look like the week," Barry said. "And we had a great week. ... Everyone honed in on their craft, and that's what you saw out there."
Nebraska's offense has won the program its share of games over the past season and a half, and will likely win it many more.
But Saturday was a day for the defense to deliver with the pressure squarely on its shoulders.
"We just knew we needed to make a play. Everybody got together and said, we need to make a play, we need to make it happen. If we don’t make it happen it will probably never happen," Bootle said. "So we just put the responsibility on our shoulders, and ultimately we went out there and made something happen."
A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.