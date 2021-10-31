With 'no new answers,' where do reeling Huskers go from here?

If the Huskers were going to have a major wrinkle or a change, whether schematically or in personnel, it would have come this week, out of a bye and with an extra week to prepare for the Boilermakers. Frost said in the midst of that off week, though, that he didn’t expect any major changes.

None came, and the result felt familiar.

Frost categorically ruled out considering a starting quarterback other than junior Adrian Martinez.

“No, that’s not a story,” he said after the game. “We’re going to play the guy that we think gives us the best chance to win. Period. Right now that’s Adrian”

There’s not likely a major youth movement coming, either. For one, Frost and the coaching staff likely feel pressure to try to squeeze at least a win or two out of the final three games. It’s not in most coaches’ DNA to bench veterans who have put in work in order to get a look at young players who aren’t actually at the top of the depth chart.

On top of that, NU doesn’t have that many young guys that one might consider on the cusp of playing time, at least from the outside. The caveat, of course, is that reporters rarely see any of practice before the season and see none during the season.