With no McCaffrey spark available, Huskers rely heavily on Martinez, who shakes off mistakes

Frost could have turned to Luke McCaffrey for a spark after the turnovers, but the redshirt freshman was not available for health reasons. He suited up for warmups, but was in street clothes during the game.

True freshman Logan Smothers was next in line and "was ready to go in," Frost said. But the Huskers stayed with the experienced quarterback, and Martinez helped the Huskers roll up 620 yards of total offense.

What was Martinez thinking in the second half?

"Just fighting," he said. "No quit, and that's really the mentality of this team, and been the mentality this year. 2020 hasn't been easy. There's been a lot of ups and downs, but our team hasn't given up. I haven't given up and I really had the same mindset today and I wasn't going to quit on this team."

After his second interception, Martinez came back and hit Robinson for a first down and Alante Brown for 22 yards. He then threw a dart to Robinson on a slant pattern for a 14-yard touchdown.

Martinez accounted for 412 yards of total offense, marking his fifth career 400-yard game. His 157 rushing yards were the most by a Husker quarterback since Taylor Martinez rushed for 205 against Michigan State in 2012.