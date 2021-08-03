With no glaring weaknesses, Husker backer Luke Reimer hungry to push game to another level

"It's just something you have to do if you want to be successful at this level," said Reimer, noting he's "world's better" now than he was as a freshman. "I come off the grass now still asking coach Ruud questions. My first year, I just had no clue. I was just running around. That's the same with every freshman. You just have to run around and know you'll correct it later."

A walk-on in 2019 — who since has earned a scholarship — Reimer played well enough to see action in 10 games, mostly on special teams. He missed the first game last season, at Ohio State, due to injury. But he returned the next week and made quite a splash. In a loss at Northwestern, he hammered out a team-high 10 stops, including a sack. His speed jumped off the TV screen.

Three games later, at Iowa, Reimer recorded 12 tackles, including 11 solo stops -- the second-most by a Husker in a Big Ten game, trailing only the 14 that David made in 2011 at Michigan.

Reimer said he's mindful of his size disadvantage against mammoth Big Ten offensive linemen. He's gained 20 pounds to help take on those players while also learning how to better combat blocks with his hand-striking ability.

His main concern, however, has nothing to do with individual statistics or even individual improvement.