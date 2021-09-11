With 'more in the tank', NU defense again stands strong behind toughness

"I thought it was definitely a good game. Three points is always good," linebacker Nick Henrich said. "It wasn’t perfect by any means, they did some good things, and did some real nice things to extend drives, so we’ve got to get better at getting off the field on third down, some stuff like that. But overall it was a good job."

While Henrich hinted at it, senior JoJo Domann made it clear that NU's defensive unit holds itself to an even higher standard than just keeping the opponent out of the end zone.

"We have a lot to improve on," Domann said flatly. "Holding them to three points is good, but they sustained drives, and we know we've got more in the tank. We've got to get off the field on third down."

If Nebraska's defense can get off the field, whether it's with a third-down stop or a turnover, Domann said, that's when the Blackshirts will get close to the standard.