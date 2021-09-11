 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
With 'more in the tank', NU defense again stands strong behind toughness
0 Comments
topical

With 'more in the tank', NU defense again stands strong behind toughness

  • 0
Buffalo vs. Nebraska, 9.11

Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson tackles Buffalo running back Kevin Marks Jr. in the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Scott Frost full press conference after win over Buffalo

Say what you will about the competition Nebraska has faced the last two weeks. Some of it will be fair.

But the Huskers defense, tasked with holding the line as NU's offense continues to look for solid footing, stepped up to the plate again Saturday with much bigger tests waiting down the road.

"The biggest compliment I can give them is, I think we have a tough defense," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said.

Tough works in the Big Ten, and the Huskers hope it will work well enough next week against Oklahoma's potent attack.

It's worked plenty well the last two weeks, with 10 total points allowed against Fordham and Buffalo, and a stretch of nearly 80 consecutive game minutes without allowing a point.

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

"No matter what, we’ve just got to go out there with the mindset of, we’ve got to go win the game," inside linebacker Luke Reimer said. "Doesn’t matter what the offense is doing, if they’re scoring, if they’re sputtering around a little bit. We have to go out with the mindset that they can’t score, they can’t get anything. So I thought we did a pretty good job of that today."

In holding Buffalo to 359 total yards, the Blackshirts put together their seventh straight game of holding an opponent to fewer than 400 yards. A Nebraska defense hasn't done that since an eight-game stretch that encompassed the final two games of 2009 and the first six of 2010.

"I thought it was definitely a good game. Three points is always good," linebacker Nick Henrich said. "It wasn’t perfect by any means, they did some good things, and did some real nice things to extend drives, so we’ve got to get better at getting off the field on third down, some stuff like that. But overall it was a good job."

Nebraska shut down Buffalo's run game in a win on Saturday.

While Henrich hinted at it, senior JoJo Domann made it clear that NU's defensive unit holds itself to an even higher standard than just keeping the opponent out of the end zone.

"We have a lot to improve on," Domann said flatly. "Holding them to three points is good, but they sustained drives, and we know we've got more in the tank. We've got to get off the field on third down."

If Nebraska's defense can get off the field, whether it's with a third-down stop or a turnover, Domann said, that's when the Blackshirts will get close to the standard.

"We need to strip the ball out, we need to get to the quarterback. That’s what we pride ourselves on. That’s how you win games, that’s how you take over as a defensive unit is, you get the ball back for your offense in good field position, and you kill the momentum of the other team, kill the will of the other team," Domann said. "It’s a team game, but defense, we have so much more power and authority than some people may think. And we could win a game singlehandedly if you can take the ball away, and score, and not give up any points.

"So that’s the standard. And that’s a high standard, but we’re all competitors, everyone in our room wants to be great, so that’s what we strive to do, and we’ve got to keep going."

Perhaps Nebraska gets there at some point. Should the defense do so, the Huskers will have a fighting chance most times out. 

But being tough is a good place to start.

"They gave up a little here and there, but they didn’t quit against a good football team," Frost said. "Those guys were out there a lot. And we need to help them out a little more on offense by sustaining. But they didn’t quit."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three keys to the game: Sipple, Gabriel give their final Buffalo-Nebraska thoughts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News