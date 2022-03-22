With Mickey Joseph drawing out the 'dog' in him, Alante Brown turns heads with strong spring

It's safe to say Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown has clicked well with his new position coach.

That's because Mickey Joseph tends to bring out the "dog" in players, Brown says.

"Coming from Chicago, it's a struggle — being from the inner city," said the former Simeon High School standout. "So, having that dog in you — I feel it's in everybody — but everybody gets their dog out differently. Mickey talks to me differently than how he talks to Oliver (Martin) or how he talks to Trey (Palmer). He just knows how to talk to his kids, even when we're tired.

"That's what I'm saying. You bring everything you have."

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Brown obviously is doing something right in the early stages of his third year in the program. He's drawn praise from Nebraska coaches throughout the spring and finds himself in prime position to make an impact in 2022 as an outside receiver after playing a limited role during his first two seasons in the program.

Last season, Brown played in 11 games, catching three passes for 30 yards and returning five kickoffs for 77 yards. In 2020, he caught three passes for 41 yards in eight games, had one carry for 18 yards and led the Huskers with 10 kickoff returns for 196 yards.

One could see his talent and toughness, but there was a problem.

"My freshman year and sophomore year, I had injuries on both shoulders," he said.

Now, he's finally healthy.

"Just being healthy, playing freely," he said. "And just knowing the game has slowed down for me a lot. Everything's just coming together."

Important people are noticing.

Earlier this spring, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said of Brown, "He’s had a really good offseason and he really has a voice in the wide receiver room that we’ve needed. I hope he keeps coming on the way that he has."

Said Joseph recently: “I didn’t know too much about him before I came here (from LSU) because he’s a Chicago kid, but what I can say about him is he’s a kid that loves football. You can win with kids when they love the game. When they like it, you’re going to be in trouble. One thing he brings to the room is leadership. But he works and he’s there all the time. He don’t miss. Everything he gets in there is 100%, and he’s tough.”

Keep in mind, Brown was rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 player overall in the state of Illinois for the class of 2020. In other words, he was judged to be the best football player in the city of Chicago, which by the way has nearly 9 million people in its metro area.

That seems meaningful.

"You know, Chicago's not very known for football," said Brown, a three-year starter at quarterback for Simeon. "But having that title (as the city's best player), I took it to heart. I want to be the best player to come out of Chicago. Just having that mentality is an extra push, extra motivation."

He's motivated daily by strong competition at his position. Nebraska has Zavier Betts and Martin returning on the outside plus transfers Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and Palmer folded into the mix now, too. Omar Manning can play either in the slot or on the outside.

Brown, though, derives confidence from his versatility, speed and field awareness, he said. He runs the ball well after making catches, as one would expect from a former prep quarterback who rushed for 12 touchdowns as a senior.

He hasn't gotten a chance to show all his talent, he said.

But one gets the feeling his best days are ahead.

Joseph's presence definitely seems to help matters, particularly when it comes to drawing out the "dog" in Brown.

By the way, what's that picture look like?

"It's just go-time," Brown said. "Really, you have to have it every time you step on the field. When we're in between the lines, it's go-time. That's where you make your money. I'm trying to do something for my family, so nothing's going to stop me from doing it."

