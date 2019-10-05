Following an overtime loss at Colorado in Week 2, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost pointed to his team's thin margin for error and said his second-year Huskers didn't have the talent to just line up and expect to beat teams.
The margin got considerably thinner on Saturday at home against Northwestern when Nebraska, already without senior defensive lineman Khalil Davis due to suspension, lost junior wide receiver JD Spielman and sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez to apparent knee injuries in the third quarter against the Wildcats.
So that left the quarterback job to sophomore Noah Vedral, the Wahoo native who first found out he was eligible just before these two teams played last year, causing him to scramble to the airport and get to Chicago in time for what ended up going down as the Huskers' most brutal loss of the season, a 34-31 overtime decision in which Nebraska gave away a 10-point lead in the final minutes.
Now Vedral, playing his first meaningful snaps since transferring back to the school where his father and his uncles played, led the Huskers down the field in the final minute to set up sophomore Lane McCallum's game-winning field goal in a 13-10 victory against the Wildcats.
McCallum, who missed a field goal earlier in the half, hit a 25-yard field goal as time expired, lifting a battered Husker team to 4-2 and 2-1 in the Big Ten.
Northwestern tried to ice McCallum with three timeouts, but it didn't work against the walk-on from Norfolk.
The game-winning points were set up by Lamar Jackson's interception at the Husker 39 with 1 minute remaining.
Two plays after the pick, Vedral hit Wan'Dale Robinson for a gain of 32 yards. After a false start penalty on Mike Williams, Dedrick Mills gained a yard and Vedral scampered for 8 more to the Northwestern 12. Vedral picked up another chunk of yards to set up the winning field goal.
Spielman took a hard shot after hauling in a 14-yard crossing route in the third quarter and did not return. It got worse when Martinez took off scrambling on a third-and-5 but got tackled a yard short and immediately grabbed at his knee when he went to the ground.
By that time, Northwestern had already started to turn the game in its favor. The Huskers led 10-0 in the second quarter, but the Wildcats got a second-quarter field goal and then scored early in the third quarter to tie the game.
The beginning of the second half featured the continuation of a troubling trend for the Huskers, who had the ball to start the quarter and a chance to build off a 10-3 advantage, but instead went three-and-out and then let Northwestern go right down the field in six plays, plus a defensive pass interference penalty.
Frost on Thursday said he thought winning the field possession game would prove critical, “even if we aren’t scoring,” and he acted on that feeling before the game when Nebraska won the toss but deferred to the second half in order to ensure that it had the wind in the first quarter.
The strategy worked, as Nebraska built a 10-0 lead, even though the pair of scoring drives came on long marches. First, an eight-play, 70-yard drive that ended with one of the few jolts of the first half, a 41-yard Robinson touchdown run in which he made a move, scooted to the left and then exploded up the field behind a crushing kick-out block from pulling right tackle Matt Farniok.
The Huskers’ field-goal drive in the second quarter covered 61 yards on 10 plays and ended with McCallum calmly drilling a 35-yard field goal into a sturdy wind.
Just as importantly, Northwestern’s first four possessions started at its own 25, 10, 25 and 7, respectively. Wildcats wide receiver Riley Lees, though, ripped off a 50-yard kick return after McCallum’s second-quarter field goal to set Pat Fitzgerald’s team up with plus positioning for the first time, and lo and behold Northwestern turned it into three points.
Of Northwestern’s seven first-half drives, none covered more than 26 yards and ended in five field goals, the field goal and the end of the first half.
