With Husker spring ball (nearly) upon us, here are five storylines to watch

How the race is framed — not only publicly, but behind closed doors — will be important. Martinez will likely get a chance to win the job when he’s fully healthy (whenever that is) — he’s a two-year starter, after all — but it would also be awfully hard to tell the other guys that there’s no opportunity to make a real move this spring.

Starting quarterback jobs aren’t usually won six months before the games start, but the intrigue certainly will be high right from the start.

Does strength in numbers begin to turn the trenches into an actual strength?

Nebraska will have 16 scholarship offensive linemen in spring ball and 10 defensive linemen, meaning the numbers, for the first time since Frost arrived here, are getting close to the coaching staff’s ideal marks. Four more linemen (three defensive and one offensive) arrive this summer.