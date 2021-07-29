With his sixth season on deck, JoJo Domann ready to embrace role he saw others manage in 2016

There have been coaching changes and player transfers, lost games and a pandemic.

And now, a final chance for the linebacker from Colorado to leave his mark.

"For me personally it’s was just the leadership aspect. Trying to get everyone on the same page, same mission. Really trying to build a football team and everything that entails," Domann said. "So I love each guy in the locker room, and I’m really excited for us to come together and hopefully get some wins this fall."

Domann doesn't want to compare the senior leadership on the 2021 Huskers to what he experienced as a freshman in 2016. Different situations, different teams, different everything.

That doesn't mean, though, he isn't curious to see what the next month and beyond reveal about a NU football culture that coaches and players both say is the best it's been since Scott Frost took over in 2018.

"We’re going to find out this fall," Domann said. "So really just leaning on my guys; being there and being accountable so they can lean on me. And honestly just praying for the best."

Life as a college football player now is certainly different than it was in 2016. Players have more freedom than ever. There are brands to manage thanks to name, image and likeness.