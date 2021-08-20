With game week up next, a look at the latest in several Husker position battles

It would be a moderate surprise if Clark (healthier than he was in the spring) or Johnson (arrived on campus this summer) were able to entirely close the gap on Newsome, who has been available and solid the entire offseason. But it isn’t impossible.

They will all likely have a role at some point this fall, whether because of injury or when NU faces more wide-open teams like, say, that little road trip on Sept. 18 to Oklahoma.

Wide receiver

Frost and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick have both said that they think NU has 6-8 players at least that they can trust to play.

That top group almost certainly includes the following: Senior Samori Toure, juniors Oliver Martin and Omar Manning, sophomore Wyatt Liewer and freshman Zavier Betts. Senior Levi Falck and freshman Alante Brown got playing time last year and are in the mix again, while freshman Will Nixon impressed in camp after missing 2020 with a knee injury.

Frost on Thursday spoke about the group in general and was also asked specifically about Manning, the 6-4, 225-pound former junior college transfer who appeared in just one game last year and didn’t catch a pass.

"Completely different guy. Omar's really talented,” Frost said. “The sky is the limit for him and he's had a really good camp. Got nicked up once, but I think you can expect to see him make some plays for us."

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.