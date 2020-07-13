With fate of season hanging in the balance, Husker football transitions into next step of modified offseason

"It is going to make the scheduling of everything a little interesting for us because usually you give players time off before fall camps tarts to recover and you definitely don’t want to give players time off during that time when you have access to them and more ability to do things," Frost said then. "It’s going to change our scheduling model a little bit to make sure our players are here for that but also are fresh and ready to go for the long haul of the season."

To do that, players worked some down time into the past two weeks before the summer access period began Monday. A school spokesperson said the plan generally is to have a few more days off just before a normal preseason camp would begin.

The Huskers have steadily had players return to campus — most before voluntary workouts began June 1 and some since — and that trend will continue as several walk-ons who participated in the Shrine Bowl in Kearney over the weekend will come into the fold. Once those players pass out of the standard on-boarding process, outlined last month by the Journal Star, they'll be into the workout mix as well.

