With economic concerns growing, Moos ramps up consideration of alcohol at Memorial Stadium

As Moos noted, each Nebraska home game produces $12 million in revenue, and that's without factoring in TV money.

"I challenged my staff to come to the table with four or five ideas of things we could implement that could make us better," he said. "You look at the last big recession, Nike cut its workforce, and its stock rose. They just didn't put their tail between their legs and walk around mopey-dopey; they looked for ways to improve.

"Look at Hy-Vee. They're advertising family meals for five bucks per person. What can we do? Maybe this is a time to start exploring pregame functions for football that are more family-oriented, or trying to make sure more younger families are coming to Memorial Stadium.

"Let's think of new things."

Moos understands that plenty of folks would be opposed to alcohol sales in Memorial Stadium. It's never been sold there for games. But introducing alcohol at the venue has been an ongoing conversation among leaders at the school in recent years.

"I know I'll get phone calls (from those opposed to it)," Moos said. "But if we're looking at losing the amount of money we could be losing, how can we work to make that up without cutting costs by dropping programs or eliminating positions in the department?