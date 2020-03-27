With economic concerns growing, Moos ramps up consideration of alcohol at Memorial Stadium

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos says he's an optimist by nature.
But his optimism surely is being tested at the moment.
As the coronavirus pandemic presents a range of challenges for leaders of various enterprises around the globe, Moos tries to meet those challenges head-on and even had a message recently for his senior staff in that regard.
"There's an opportunity here to implement things you ordinarily wouldn't implement, or would have trouble implementing, that could make us better," he told the Journal Star on Friday.
Asked what he had in mind, Moos said, "Maybe we need to trim our staff. Or maybe we need to start the conversation of -- and I know I have to careful with this one -- alcohol in venues."
Yes, that includes Memorial Stadium as one possibility. He's been giving it increased thought, he said.
"You're going to start seeing multi-million dollar reductions in revenue streams, so dream up some new ones," he said.
His line of thinking makes sense, as the potential for a deep recession has athletic departments all over the country mulling budget alterations. Those departments have to consider the possibility of a very different-looking football season, which could mean anything from a shortened season with loss of home-game revenue to a delayed season to games played without fans.
As Moos noted, each Nebraska home game produces $12 million in revenue, and that's without factoring in TV money.
"I challenged my staff to come to the table with four or five ideas of things we could implement that could make us better," he said. "You look at the last big recession, Nike cut its workforce, and its stock rose. They just didn't put their tail between their legs and walk around mopey-dopey; they looked for ways to improve.
"Look at Hy-Vee. They're advertising family meals for five bucks per person. What can we do? Maybe this is a time to start exploring pregame functions for football that are more family-oriented, or trying to make sure more younger families are coming to Memorial Stadium.
"Let's think of new things."
Moos understands that plenty of folks would be opposed to alcohol sales in Memorial Stadium. It's never been sold there for games. But introducing alcohol at the venue has been an ongoing conversation among leaders at the school in recent years.
"I know I'll get phone calls (from those opposed to it)," Moos said. "But if we're looking at losing the amount of money we could be losing, how can we work to make that up without cutting costs by dropping programs or eliminating positions in the department?
"We can bring everything to the table and sort through it."
Although the vast majority of his staff is working from home, Moos was in his office Friday afternoon. The days are full, he said, because of the nature of the challenges his department potentially faces in coming months. We're essentially talking about unprecedented conversations.
For instance, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit told ESPN Radio this week that he'll be "shocked" if college and professional football are played in 2020. Herbstreit said he thinks risk-averse college athletic directors will work to avoid the chance of a coronavirus breakout in the locker room -- and campus in general.
Moos, though, keeps an open mind.
"Personally, as an optimist by nature, I think we will hit our peak and the virus will decline -- and we can get back on track and back on schedule," he said. "I'm hopeful that will happen by mid-June, maybe late June at the latest. If that's the timeline, we'd probably have to do something to make up those lost spring practices -- maybe in no pads or something."
Nebraska practiced twice earlier this month before the Big Ten shut down all organized team activities. Football teams are allotted 15 spring practices.
Meanwhile, Moos pushes forward mindful of new economic challenges. To wit: canceling March Madness will cost the NCAA about $375 million that it would have distributed to 350 schools across the nation. There'll be other challenges for NU, Moos said.
Asked if his staff is working on contingency plans financially for a modified or canceled football season, Moos said, "We are with caution -- and with no need to panic -- communicating to our various department heads to start thinking about reduced budgets and what it would look like in each area. We want to be prepared in the event it would be something we need to look at.
"Any smart manager would do that regardless of what business you're in."
Asked if he thinks the pandemic will affect fundraising for the $155 million training facility to be built near Memorial Stadium, Moos said, "We're cautious of that as well. We haven't heard that from donors. Our development people's charge during this time is to be communicating with our donors, especially our high-end donors, that we're in design and full-speed ahead.
"If we're going to pause at all, it'll be after design is complete."
Bottom line, Moos said, "We will have a plan for whatever happens and, of course, we're hoping that, first of all, life will get back to normal."
