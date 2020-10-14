With clean bill of health, Nebraska senior safety Dismuke feels this could be 'breakout year'

He says the experience was "mind-blowing."

Not always in a good way.

Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke somehow pushed through to the end of last season despite playing the bulk of it with a neck injury.

Tackling with a neck injury was not ideal.

"It was mind-blowing to fight through it each and every game," Dismuke said this week. "But I did that just for me, my team and my coaching staff."

A native of Compton, California, Dismuke ended the season tied with inside linebacker Collin Miller for third on the team in tackles with 67. That total was the most of any member of the secondary.

He came up big in Nebraska's 42-38 win in late September at Illinois, breaking up passes on third and fourth down during the Illini's final drive.

He recorded no fewer than six tackles in each of the Huskers' first six Big Ten games, had a couple of quieter games, then finished the season with a six-tackle performance against Iowa.