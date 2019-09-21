{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21

Illinois' Reggie Corbin gets tackled by Nebraska's Collin Miller in the second quarter on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Scott Frost and Nebraska’s offense wanted to ice the game.

Nervous Husker fans inside Illinois’ Memorial Stadium and watching from home felt the same, too.

Up 42-38 Saturday, Nebraska failed to score points on its second-to-last drive against the Illini despite reaching the 1-yard line. Illinois had a chance to drive down and win.

There was one group that said bring it. The game was in the Blackshirts’ hands.

“Defensively, we want to be in that situation,” NU junior linebacker Will Honas said. “That’s what you live for as a defensive player, when the game is on the line you’re out there. We couldn’t have been more excited to have it in our hands and be able to decide the game.”

Illinois had 2 minutes, 3 seconds to put together a game-winning drive, but NU’s defense forced four incomplete passes to cap a wild game that saw the Husker offense gain 690 yards while holding Illinois to 299.

Nebraska’s defense was on its heels at times.

The Illini found some holes on the ground and gashed the Huskers for 221 rushing yards. That included a 66-yard touchdown run by Reggie Corbin on the game’s second play. Dre Brown broke free for a 36-yard touchdown to give Illinois a 28-14 lead early in the third quarter.

Multiple turnovers by the Husker offense also put the defense in tough spots. Four NU fumbles were recovered by Illinois in Husker territory, and it results in 21 points.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

But NU’s defense didn’t cave, especially late.

“We were in a bad situation early,” NU senior defensive lineman Khalil Davis said. “When that happens, you just got to rally your team together and to keep fighting. We did a real good job of the offense going to pick us up when they scored, and they just gave us more energy and make those stops and make those plays to win the game.”

Illinois scored only three points in the fourth quarter. After Nebraska took its first lead of the game at 42-38 with 7:55 remaining, the Blackshirts forced a three-and-out.

“I think the whole second half we were pretty confident that we still had control of the game,” said Honas, who finished with four tackles. “Even when we were down, I don’t think we ever we were truly going to lose the game. I always felt we were confident no matter what was going on.”

NU’s defense was strong late, and Davis credits “War Daddy.”

“A lot of has to do with Coach War Daddy, who has kept us in good shape,” Davis said of NU strength coach Zach Duval. “We could go another four quarters. We take pride in eating healthy and doing the right things off the field. It just helps us make plays in the end.”

Outside of the two Illinois TD drives that ended in long touchdown runs, the Illini's longest drive was 37 yards, and NU's pass defense came to play, holding Illinois to 78 passing yards.

"We should have put the game away on offense," Frost said. "The flip side of that, it’s great to see our defense go out and get that stop. We been in that situation at least two times and haven’t gotten that stop. I’m just happy for the guys."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsGrell.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments