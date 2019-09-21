CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Scott Frost and Nebraska’s offense wanted to ice the game.
Nervous Husker fans inside Illinois’ Memorial Stadium and watching from home felt the same, too.
Up 42-38 Saturday, Nebraska failed to score points on its second-to-last drive against the Illini despite reaching the 1-yard line. Illinois had a chance to drive down and win.
There was one group that said bring it. The game was in the Blackshirts’ hands.
“Defensively, we want to be in that situation,” NU junior linebacker Will Honas said. “That’s what you live for as a defensive player, when the game is on the line you’re out there. We couldn’t have been more excited to have it in our hands and be able to decide the game.”
Illinois had 2 minutes, 3 seconds to put together a game-winning drive, but NU’s defense forced four incomplete passes to cap a wild game that saw the Husker offense gain 690 yards while holding Illinois to 299.
Nebraska’s defense was on its heels at times.
The Illini found some holes on the ground and gashed the Huskers for 221 rushing yards. That included a 66-yard touchdown run by Reggie Corbin on the game’s second play. Dre Brown broke free for a 36-yard touchdown to give Illinois a 28-14 lead early in the third quarter.
Multiple turnovers by the Husker offense also put the defense in tough spots. Four NU fumbles were recovered by Illinois in Husker territory, and it results in 21 points.
But NU’s defense didn’t cave, especially late.
“We were in a bad situation early,” NU senior defensive lineman Khalil Davis said. “When that happens, you just got to rally your team together and to keep fighting. We did a real good job of the offense going to pick us up when they scored, and they just gave us more energy and make those stops and make those plays to win the game.”
Illinois scored only three points in the fourth quarter. After Nebraska took its first lead of the game at 42-38 with 7:55 remaining, the Blackshirts forced a three-and-out.
“I think the whole second half we were pretty confident that we still had control of the game,” said Honas, who finished with four tackles. “Even when we were down, I don’t think we ever we were truly going to lose the game. I always felt we were confident no matter what was going on.”
NU’s defense was strong late, and Davis credits “War Daddy.”
“A lot of has to do with Coach War Daddy, who has kept us in good shape,” Davis said of NU strength coach Zach Duval. “We could go another four quarters. We take pride in eating healthy and doing the right things off the field. It just helps us make plays in the end.”
Outside of the two Illinois TD drives that ended in long touchdown runs, the Illini's longest drive was 37 yards, and NU's pass defense came to play, holding Illinois to 78 passing yards.
"We should have put the game away on offense," Frost said. "The flip side of that, it’s great to see our defense go out and get that stop. We been in that situation at least two times and haven’t gotten that stop. I’m just happy for the guys."
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll scores on a touchdown pass from Adrian Martinez in the first quarter against Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Keaton Redline, 9, of Hastings catches a pass while tailgating before the Nebraska-Illinois game on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) and Illinois head coach Lovie Smith talk during pregame warmups on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt watches game action from the UCF-Pitt game on the video screen before the Illinois game on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt watches game action from the UCF-Pitt game with Huskers head coach Scott Frost on the video screen before the Illinois game on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) stays on the turf after fumbling a ball recovered by Illinois in the second quarter on Saturday's game in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) is hit by Kerby Joseph of Illinois in the second quarter on Saturday's game in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska coach Scott Frost yells instructions to the offense during the first quarter of Saturday's game in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (2) brings down Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe (9), who fails to hold onto the ball, in the first quarter on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) tries to receiver a ball he fumbled in the first quarter against Illinois' Jake Hansen (35), who recovered the ball, on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) directs his receivers as he scrambles away from Illinois pressure in the first quarter on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Illinois' running back Reggie Corbin (2) scores on a touchdown run against Nebraska in the first quarter on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches a second-quarter replay on the videoboard on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) scores on a two-point conversion to tie the game at 35-35 with Illinois in the fourth quarter on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) scores in the third quarter against Illinois on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) tries to break away from the ankle tackle of Illinois' Delano Ware on a fourth-quarter run in Champaign, Illinois.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska kicker Lane McCallum (left) and holder Isaac Armstrong react after a missed field goal late in Saturday's game against Illinois in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
AP, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) fends off Nebraska defender Caleb Tannor (2) in the first half of Saturday's game.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
AP, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) attempts a pass in the first half of Saturday's game at Illinois.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
AP, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Illinois' Isaiah Williams (1) reaches for extra yardage as Nebraska's Damion Daniels (93) defends in the first half of Saturday's game.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
AP, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Illinois' Josh Imatorbhebhe (9) attempts a catch in the end zone as Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) defends in the first half of Saturday's game.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
AP, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost stands with his team during a timeout in the first half of Saturday's game at Illinois.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
AP, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills (26) is brought down by Illinois' Jartavius Martin (21) in the first half of Saturday's game.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) carries the ball against Illinois defenders in the third quarter on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander watches the action in the third quarter at Illinois on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs for tough yards in the fourth quarter against Illinois on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) leaps into the end zone with a second-quarter score against Illinois on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Reach the writer at 402-473-2639 or
cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsGrell.