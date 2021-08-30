With 375-game sellout streak in question, Husker HC Frost says, 'We need you there'

Nebraska fans will return to Memorial Stadium for a Huskers football game on Saturday against Fordham for the first time since Nov. 29, 2019.

How many buy tickets is a matter of local interest considering the stripe above East Stadium that currently shows 375 sellouts and counting.

Will NU extend to 376 against the FCS Rams?

If it does, it’ll be a close call.

If it doesn’t, a streak that dates back to 1962 will meet its demise.

As of Monday afternoon, tickets are still for sale on the athletic department’s website. Part of the challenge for NU in this situation is the combination of factors working against filling the stadium: The coronavirus pandemic and the number of cases in Lancaster County that has spurred not only worries but also a local indoor mask mandate; the caliber of the opponent, NU’s opening-week loss to Illinois; the number of ways that fans found to watch games last year when they weren’t allowed to be at Memorial Stadium and the fact that it’s Saturday of a holiday weekend.

In Nebraska’s favor, of course, is the lengthy amount of time since it last played in front of fans at home.