With 375-game sellout streak in question, Husker HC Frost says, 'We need you there'

Nebraska fans will return to Memorial Stadium for a Huskers football game on Saturday against Fordham for the first time since Nov. 29, 2019.
How many buy tickets is a matter of local interest considering the stripe above East Stadium that currently shows 375 sellouts and counting.
Will NU extend to 376 against the FCS Rams?
If it does, it’ll be a close call.
If it doesn’t, a streak that dates back to 1962 will meet its demise.
As of Monday afternoon, tickets are still for sale on the athletic department’s website. Part of the challenge for NU in this situation is the combination of factors working against filling the stadium: The coronavirus pandemic and the number of cases in Lancaster County that has spurred not only worries but also a local indoor mask mandate; the caliber of the opponent, NU’s opening-week loss to Illinois; the number of ways that fans found to watch games last year when they weren’t allowed to be at Memorial Stadium and the fact that it’s Saturday of a holiday weekend.
In Nebraska’s favor, of course, is the lengthy amount of time since it last played in front of fans at home.
“I hope nobody lost excitement after Saturday,” Frost said. “This team has a chance to be really good. I think this team is going to prove a lot to a lot of people. If there’s some tickets out there, buy them up and come watch this team. This is a special group of kids with a lot of character, a lot of talent. We can’t wait to play in front of the fans.
“We need you there.”
On Huskers.com, general tickets are available at $70 each. On the secondary market, they can be had much cheaper. As of Monday afternoon, StubHub showed seats up high on the East side for as low as $12 each and in the middle of the first level of the bowl starting at $40. It is unclear exactly how many tickets NU needs to sell this week, but the Journal Star has put in a request to the university for updated numbers.
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts in the middle of last week acknowledged that there were still tickets available for the game but said at that point he thought NU would get across the finish line and fill the stadium for a 376th straight time.
Those comments came before NU lost 30-22 at Illinois and began the season for 0-1 for the third time in four seasons under Frost.
“We’re giving it everything we have,” junior quarterback Adrian Martinez said Monday. “Everything we have. There’s a lot of investment here on this end. We are going to get things right. So stick with us. We’re going to play our tails off every week and I sincerely hope you enjoy watching that.”
The Huskers play at home each of the next two weeks — against Fordham and then Buffalo on Sept. 11 — before hitting the road back-to-back weeks for games at Oklahoma and Michigan State.
Regardless of whether the streak survives, Martinez said he’s looking forward to a more normal home game experience this weekend after the oddity of playing in the empty building three times in 2020.
“I’m excited for some of our young guys, some of the guys whose first year was last year, they don’t truly know what it’s like,” Martinez said. “When you’re waking up in the morning, you look out the window and you see red everywhere. You hop on the bus and there’s people outside your hotel ready to go. You’re making your way to the stadium and people are flooding the streets. It’s an amazing environment and it’s part of what makes this place so special.
“I’m very excited for that.”
