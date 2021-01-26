Will Shields named to College Football Playoff selection committee

A former Husker who went on to become one of the greatest offensive linemen in NFL history will have a say in the College Football Playoff for the next three years.

Will Shields was one of five people named to the 13-person CFP selection committee, members announced Tuesday.

The committee also will include new members Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart, NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan and Virginia Union athletic director Joe Taylor.

Shields played for Nebraska from 1989-92 where he was an All-America guard. He played 14 seasons in the NFL, and started 231 consecutive games at right guard while earning 12 Pro Bowl nods.

Shields was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

Each member on the CFP committee serves a three-year term.

Former Nebraska coach and athletic director Tom Osborne served on the initial CFP selection committee.