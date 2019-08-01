As the Nebraska football team takes a wait-and-see approach on the health of redshirt freshman Cameron Jurgens, it will be Will Farniok getting the first crack at the starting center position as fall camp gets underway.
That was the official word from head coach Scott Frost Thursday when asked how the center reps will play out in early practices.
A key thing to keep in mind is that Jurgens is a part of the 110-man roster for fall camp, which would seem to indicate the coaching staff is hopeful he'll be able to join workouts at some point in the coming weeks.
But for now it will be Farniok, another redshirt freshman, who will get the nod.
"Will Farniok will probably be the starter there; Hunter Miller will take some reps; I think Trent Hixson's capable of moving over; a couple of the guards are capable of playing some center," Frost said.
Frost also mentioned Norfolk freshman Ethan Piper as a potential candidate. Piper was recruited as a defensive linemen, but has been moved to the other side of the ball to help with interior line depth.
"We're going to give all those guys a shot, starting with Will," Frost said. "And one of them I hope steps up and takes it."
The younger brother of junior right tackle Matt Farniok, the 6-foot-3, 295 Will spent last season learning the ropes at the college level.
"He’s learned that he’s not the big fish any more. He’s learned that he can’t be the biggest kid and lean on someone and get the job done. He’s got to really rely on technique, as everybody is his size or bigger," Matt Farniok said Thursday. "He’s always accepted the challenge, he’s never been one to back away. He’s always ready and he always wants to learn and he always wants to figure out what he can do better."