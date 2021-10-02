 Skip to main content
Wildcats prepared for NU's option attack, but Fitzgerald 'disappointed' with the results
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 10.2

Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs the ball towards the end zone before scoring a first quarter touchdown against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Full Scott Frost press conference after Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 02, 2021. The Huskers won the game 56-7.

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald had no excuses or elaborate explanations after his Wildcats got blasted by Nebraska 56-7 on Saturday.

“Sometimes it's just not your night, and tonight was not our night, so really disappointed,” Fitzgerald said. “Credit Nebraska, they played incredibly well. (They) were able to execute their option plays in the first half. I don't think we fit right very many times. … Credit Nebraska, they obviously had a great game plan, executed very well.”

That Nebraska game plan rolled up 427 yards on the ground, the most rushing yards ever given up by a Fitzgerald-coached Northwestern team. Most of those yards came off the option, which Fitzgerald said he knew the Huskers would run coming in.

“Nobody's more upset than I am, we didn't set the triple option today,” he said. “They ran a split flow option play that they'd shown, that we had practiced. We (weren’t) able to take away the triple option to the boundary. When they brought the tight end back, (it) looked like we were avoiding the tight end every time. We just didn't have enough on the flank and they attacked our boundary side now.”

While Nebraska did much of its damage on the ground, the first big blow was struck through the air when Adrian Martinez floated a pass to Samori Toure, who pulled the ball in between two Northwestern defenders for a 70-yard gain on the first play of the game.

“That first play, I'm being honest, I thought we had an interception,” said cornerback A.J. Hampton Jr. “Obviously, we’ve got to probably change some technique things. We just got to win. He’s got to want to win more. Honestly, that’s the biggest thing. Other teams are going to make great plays … and I applaud them for that.”

After Nebraska opened up a 21-0 first-quarter lead, the Wildcats cut the margin to 14, gave up another touchdown but were driving to cut the lead again when quarterback Ryan Hilinski fumbled an attempted handoff to running back Evan Hull at the Nebraska 1-yard line.

“I saw cover zero,” Hilinski said. “Read option, I'm trying to pull the ball from Evan (Hull). At the end of the day, it's my fault because I had the ball in my hand. I didn't get a firm enough grip to pull it, and I tried to pull it and obviously we saw that happen.”

That fumble closed the door on the Wildcats, who saw Nebraska put up two more scores before halftime.

The loss was tied for the second-worst in Fitzgerald's 16-year tenure, matching the 52-3 defeat it suffered to Ohio State in 2019. The only worse loss was a 58-7 drubbing by Ohio State in 2007.

 

