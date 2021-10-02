Wildcats prepared for NU's option attack, but Fitzgerald 'disappointed' with the results

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald had no excuses or elaborate explanations after his Wildcats got blasted by Nebraska 56-7 on Saturday.

“Sometimes it's just not your night, and tonight was not our night, so really disappointed,” Fitzgerald said. “Credit Nebraska, they played incredibly well. (They) were able to execute their option plays in the first half. I don't think we fit right very many times. … Credit Nebraska, they obviously had a great game plan, executed very well.”

That Nebraska game plan rolled up 427 yards on the ground, the most rushing yards ever given up by a Fitzgerald-coached Northwestern team. Most of those yards came off the option, which Fitzgerald said he knew the Huskers would run coming in.

“Nobody's more upset than I am, we didn't set the triple option today,” he said. “They ran a split flow option play that they'd shown, that we had practiced. We (weren’t) able to take away the triple option to the boundary. When they brought the tight end back, (it) looked like we were avoiding the tight end every time. We just didn't have enough on the flank and they attacked our boundary side now.”