Wild first year of NIL money, million-dollar deals has many coaches demanding regulation

The college football landscape will never be the same again.

For decades, the amount of money permeating the sport has continued to grow and expand. From $400 million TV deals to $10 million head coaching salaries, money has flowed through college football in recent years — just not officially to the players.

Since the NCAA announced last July that players will be able to profit on their name, image and likeness (NIL), the past year of college football has been like no other before it. Each school and each state has their own approach to NIL policies, and the guidelines passed down from the NCAA are vague.

Per the NCAA, student-athletes must provide something of value (i.e. advertising) in exchange for NIL funds, NIL compensation cannot be contingent upon an athlete attending a certain school, NIL compensation cannot be contingent upon on-field performance and schools cannot pay athletes for the right to use their NIL.

Apart from that, it’s a wild west of sorts. Some Power Five schools have million-dollar NIL funds set up by boosters for the entire roster, while schools with fewer resources have left players to fend for themselves in the changing landscape. The myriad approaches college football programs have to NIL has led to plenty of differences of opinion among coaches, especially in the SEC.

Offseason drama erupted between Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama coach Nick Saban after the Aggies signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class — one year after going 8-4. Saban alleged that Texas A&M paid for the recruiting class, a comment he later walked back. But if there’s one thing the SEC coaches agree on, it’s that more guidelines are needed for NIL.

"We have to get some kind of clarification to make everyone (have) unified rules and have the same recruiting basis," Fisher said in June. "If not, it's going to be total chaos, which it is right now.”

“Right now, each state makes its own laws. Each state government has made its own laws to suit what is best for that state and the schools in that state. We're all different. The only way to do it for me is unification through congress, lord helps us again.”

At SEC Media Days, Saban also expressed the need for a consistent approach to NIL across the country. Alabama football players took in more than $3 million in NIL funds last year, a number that could continue to grow in coming years. Adding more and more financial incentive to play for the most successful college football program at the moment is no concern for Saban, but the longtime coach fears this approach will lead to an even greater competitive imbalance than what already exists.

“We’re one of the haves, so don’t think what I’m saying is a concern we have at Alabama because we’re one of the haves,” Saban said. “But everybody in college football cannot do things relative to how they raise money in a collective or whatever and how they distribute money to players. So those are the concerns that I have in terms of how do we place guidelines around this so that we can maintain a completive balance.”

"There’s no competitive sport anywhere that doesn’t have guidelines on how they maintain some kind of competitive balance. And I think that’s important to college football.”

Saban raises a key point about NIL collectives. On a basic level, it’s easy to see why a star quarterback should be able to charge money for autographs or have an endorsement deal with a prominent local company. But, when a lump sum is distributed evenly across a team’s roster, it creates a situation where players could make $20,000/year at one school or $50,000 at another.

Such a setup was recently put into place at Texas Tech via a local nonprofit called the Matador Club. The Club announced all 85 scholarship players and 20 walk-ons at Texas Tech will be eligible to sign a one-year, $25,000 NIL contract in exchange for performing community service and working as ambassadors at Matador Club events.

At Texas, an NIL collective launched by boosters and former athletes has raised over $10 million in funds. The Clark Field Collective's website provides no information about what athletes will be doing in exchange for these funds, other than its one-sentence mission statement: "Clark Field Collective provides assistance to The University of Texas college athletes by cultivating and facilitating NIL opportunities in conjunction with businesses, donors and fans to ensure college athlete success year after year."

For Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin, such a setup likens college football to free agency. Players have negotiating power and a plethora of options, so the fast-paced movement of recruiting and the transfer portal incentives staying ahead of the competition.

"It's like a payroll in baseball," Kiffin said. "What teams win over a long period of time? Teams that have high payrolls and can pay players a lot. We're in a situation not any different than that. I said from day one, you legalize cheating, so get ready for the people that have the most money to get players. Now you have it. It is what it is."

In this rapidly growing landscape, there’s a need to adapt or get left behind – and that’s what Nebraska and the rest of the Big Ten is trying to do.

Athlete Branding & Marketing, an NIL collective ran by former NU football chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht, had raised over $3.5 million and paid out $850,000 in NIL funds to Nebraska athletes by April. Another local collective, the Big Red Fan Club, is launching soon with a promise to provide in-person and online engagement events with NU football players to fans who sign up and pay for the program.

Nebraska football players are some of the most recognizable athletes in the state, so it’s clear there’s plenty of earning potential in Lincoln. Junior quarterback Casey Thompson, a transfer from Texas, said as much on Will Compton’s Bussin’ with the Boys podcast.

“First off, when I first got here they told me like 17 or 18 different football players had vehicles. That’s unheard of,” Thompson said. “At Texas it was me, Bijan Robinson and one defensive starter — like 3 guys.”

“Nebraska athletics, there’s like 70 or 80 people across all sports that have either an apartment or a car or they’re getting NIL deals. … You’re gonna make six figures. If you’re a starter here on the football team, you can make over six figures.”

From an administrative standpoint, Nebraska has partnered with Lincoln company Opendorse to create the Nebraska Huskers Marketplace, a platform that connects athletes with businesses and individuals looking to sponsor NIL opportunities.

Across the Big Ten, Ohio State has also jumped into the NIL landscape with open arms. Head coach Ryan Day raised eyebrows when he suggested in June that the Buckeyes would need $13 million in NIL funds to simply keep their roster together. Given that Ohio State had already put together over 600 deals worth $3 million by January, Day’s estimation might not be off the mark.

Additionally, the rest of the Big Ten might have be interested in what’s happening with Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has not been as eager to embrace NIL deals as other college football head coaches and the Wolverines’ 2023 class currently ranks ninth in the Big Ten – behind the likes of Northwestern, Michigan State and Purdue.

“It makes sense that the player whose number is on that jersey, their name is on that jersey, should share in that revenue,” Harbaugh said, “That example right there, I think, we all agree on… We’re not going to pay signing bonuses for players to come onto the team. We’re not going to pay recruits to sign here.”

Whatever money that was flowing through college football in the pre-NIL era pales in comparison to just one year of open competition. If college football continues down this path, the financial demands could continue to grow and grow.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost hit the nail on the head with his comments on the overall NIL landscape in April.

“Every time you hear a new story or what a kid's getting or what's happening out there, it seems to get more and more extreme,” Frost said. It's going to change college football as we used to know it and I don't think anybody's sure where the ball is going to stop rolling. But it's going to be a tumultuous few years here until something happens to try to get a handle on all these changes."

"To be honest, we're just seeing the tip of the iceberg right now.”