Why you — the Husker fanatic — love the Big Red

And while there can be some sleepy Saturdays from time to time, Memorial Stadium can rock with the best of them with the right combination of circumstances. The Miami and Oregon home games of the past few seasons are proof of that. If NU is in a big game, at home, the old girl will be rocking.

Whenever it ends — if it ever ends — Nebraska's streak will almost certainly stand untouched for as long as college football is played.

Only Notre Dame, which saw its sellout streak end at 273 games in November 2019, could even come within shouting distance of the Huskers.

There are too many other ways to watch a game, too many conveniences coming into homes, and now, real, live health concerns every person thinking of entering Memorial Stadium will have to deal with. It's too hard and getting harder to keep streaks like Nebraska's going.

Which makes it, in the end, impressive that it still exists at all.

The uniforms

We don't need to talk about the gusset era.

The fact that we can mention the gusset era, and pretty much everyone knows what we're talking about, says plenty about the iconic threads Nebraska dons every weekend.