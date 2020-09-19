Why you — the Husker fanatic — love the Big Red

How is Husker football unique? Let us count the ways.
Every program in the country likes to talk about what sets it apart, but Nebraska is in rare air when it comes to defining features. From location to nickname to fan loyalty, few can match NU when it comes to defining features.
Chris Basnett kicks us off with 10 traits, most of which race to the top of the minds of Husker fans when beckoned to explain their love for Nebraska football.
(Not sold yet? We have 30 more at the end.)
It's the only show in town
At the end of the day, this is the only one that matters, right?
Everything about Nebraska football — every idiosyncrasy, every great story, every fun fact — starts and ends with the Huskers being the all-encompassing, all-consuming monolith that dominates that state from the Missouri River to the far reaches of the Sandhills.
In the fall, there is nothing else. For the rest of the year, there are only a couple of other things.
With the closest Major League Baseball team and National Football League team 200 miles away, and the closest NBA and NHL teams more than 400 miles from Lincoln, the Huskers have control of their sports market like few teams, college or professional.
We all know the statistic. When Memorial Stadium fills up, it becomes the third-largest "city" in Nebraska. The football team, as has become painfully clear over the past few weeks and months, is as important to driving the economy in Lincoln and the rest of the state as nearly anything else.
Parents name their children after players. High school teams copy what the Huskers do on offense and defense. Vacations and weddings are planned around each fall's schedule.
Any number of lower level professional sports teams have come and gone in this state. But the Huskers have endured. And they likely always will.
The sellout streak
In all kinds of weather, Nebraska fans have shown up. Whether the opponent was Pacific or Oklahoma, Louisiana-Lafayette or Colorado, the Huskers have played in front of a full house for every home game since Nov. 3, 1962, against Missouri.
OK, so sometimes it hasn't exactly been a full house. The leanest times of the past 20 or so years have seen pockets of gray bleachers mixed in with the thousands of red-clad fans.
But every ticket for every single one of the past 375 home games has been sold, whether the buyer actually showed up or not.
While it may elicit chuckles from other corners of the college football world, the streak remains a point of pride among a large portion of the NU fan base.
And while there can be some sleepy Saturdays from time to time, Memorial Stadium can rock with the best of them with the right combination of circumstances. The Miami and Oregon home games of the past few seasons are proof of that. If NU is in a big game, at home, the old girl will be rocking.
Whenever it ends — if it ever ends — Nebraska's streak will almost certainly stand untouched for as long as college football is played.
Only Notre Dame, which saw its sellout streak end at 273 games in November 2019, could even come within shouting distance of the Huskers.
There are too many other ways to watch a game, too many conveniences coming into homes, and now, real, live health concerns every person thinking of entering Memorial Stadium will have to deal with. It's too hard and getting harder to keep streaks like Nebraska's going.
Which makes it, in the end, impressive that it still exists at all.
The uniforms
We don't need to talk about the gusset era.
The fact that we can mention the gusset era, and pretty much everyone knows what we're talking about, says plenty about the iconic threads Nebraska dons every weekend.
Most every list of best college football uniforms will include the scarlet and cream. There have been changes here and there over the years, but the overall look has pretty much stayed the same: red jerseys with white pants, or white jerseys with red pants, topped by one of the most recognizable helmets in the game.
The simple red N on the side of the helmet might stand for "Noledge," according to a few opposing fan bases, but it's also instantly recognizable. The lid has remained mostly unchanged since 1970, with the move from a gray to red facemask in 1980 the only major difference.
Whether you prefer stripes on the pants or not, or stripes on the shoulders or not, it's not hard to figure out which team is the one you're rooting for when you're scanning the channels looking for the Huskers.
In recent years, alternate uniforms have made their way into the fold. The 2009 team wore throwback jerseys to commemorate the 300th consecutive sellout of Memorial Stadium, and in 2012 the Huskers began wearing an alternate jersey for one game every season.
There have been some good (last year's homage to the Blackshirts) and some not so good (the 2012 all reds with the giant black "N"), but they've always stirred debate for fans of a look that is among the most recognizable in the sport.
Dominant run in 1990s
You want unique? How about going 60-3 over a five-year span; that unique enough for you?
Nebraska's stretch from 1993 through 1997 is considered among the gold standards when it comes to college football dominance. The 1995 team is on the short list of greatest teams the sport has ever seen.
Nebraska was never rated lower than ninth in the Associated Press poll during those five seasons, and that ranking came in the first two weeks of the 1993 season.
The Huskers were in the top five for 32 consecutive polls at one point in the run, and 50 of a possible 63 polls overall. NU was No. 1 or No. 2 33 times in those 63 polls.
Even the "bad" year, 1996, saw NU go 11-2, win nine straight games and roll No. 10 Virginia Tech 41-21 in the Orange Bowl on the way to a No. 6 final ranking. And the other non-championship year was a 12-1 campaign that ended in heartbreak against Florida State.
Throw in 1998, when NU went 9-4 in Frank Solich's first season (remember when four losses in a year was a disaster?), and 1999 (12-1 with a Big 12 title and a four-point loss at Texas), and that's a pretty good run to end the decade.
We'll also include NU's 52-7 stomping of Colorado on Halloween in 1992 in this; perhaps no Memorial Stadium crowd has wanted blood more than the 76,287 in the stands that day.
It was a momentous run of seasons for Nebraska — a defining stretch for a program that was already among the game's elite.
Five national titles
Few can match Nebraska's success when the stakes are highest over the past 50 years (even if the past 20 or so have been, uh, void of great success).
Since winning its first in 1970, Nebraska is one of only three schools to win five national titles. All five came in a 26-year span, between 1970 and 1995.
Alabama has nine in that time, while Miami joins NU with five.
Three of the games have been blowouts: 42-17 over Tennessee for the 1997 title; 62-24 over Florida for the 1995 championship; and 38-6 over Alabama for the 1971 crown.
And of course the 1971 and 1995 title teams are considered two of the best to ever play the game.
The other two wins, 24-17 over Miami for the 1994 championship and 17-12 over LSU for the 1970 title, produced iconic moments up there with the most memorable Husker highlights.
There was Cory Schlesinger tumbling into the end zone for the winning touchdown with 2:46 left against Miami; and Jerry Tagge stretching the ball over the goal line in the fourth quarter against LSU.
Forgotten somewhat in both of those wins? Nebraska's defense then held firm to deliver the championships.
NU has also played in a bowl game for a national championship on four other occasions.
Two iconic head coaches
Most schools would take one really good coach in their program's football history.
Nebraska has two of the best to ever do it.
Over 36 consecutive seasons, Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne combined to win 356 times in 430 games, a nearly 83% clip.
Devaney won two national titles, Osborne three. Devaney won eight conference titles, Osborne 13. When each man retired, he was the winningest active coach in the sport.
Devaney went into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1981. Osborne followed in 1999. Both served as Nebraska's athletic director, to varying degrees of success.
One the field, though, there was no arguing the results.
In the 130-year history of Nebraska football, only two coaches rank ahead of Devaney and Osborne in winning percentage: E.O. Stiem went 35-2-3 (.913) from 1911-15; and W.C. Booth went 46-8-1 (.845) from 1900-05.
On a national level, of men who coached at least 10 years of college football, Osborne ranks fifth all-time in winning percentage and Devaney ranks 15th.
After running the offense for Devaney as a full-time assistant from 1967-72, Osborne took over and won 255 games, reaching 200 wins and 250 wins faster than any coach in college football history.
Of the top 25 coaches in career wins, Osborne's winning percentage is the highest, and the only one over .800. He is the only coach in the top 20 in winning percentage with more than 250 wins.
And it all started with the hire of a relative unknown out of Wyoming.
Sustained success
Remember the shock? The absolute disbelief? Of course you do.
And that was near the end of an 11-2 season, when out of nowhere, Colorado shellacked Nebraska 62-36 to start NU's slow descent into college football purgatory.
That didn't happen to Nebraska, at least not like that. The Huskers were always good. Always competitive. Almost always the favorite no matter who they lined up across from.
It was so unthinkable because for the better part of four decades, it hardly ever happened. For so long, a child could be born, grow into an adult and have children of her own without ever seeing Nebraska football fall out of the national discussion.
From 1969 to 2001, NU had 33 consecutive seasons of at least nine wins. The Huskers won 10 games eight times in that stretch. They won 11 games five times. They won 12 games four times and 13 games three times. There were 22 conference titles and five national titles.
Nebraska never lost more than three games in a season for 29 consecutive seasons. The further away that statistic gets, the more remarkable it becomes.
That success, naturally, almost always had NU in the running for something big.
Nebraska played in a bowl game for 35 consecutive seasons, the longest streak in college football history. The Huskers were ranked in the final Associated Press top 25 poll 33 straight years, and in 23 years, finished in the top 10.
It was a sustained, consistent level of success that perhaps more than anything else allowed Nebraska to be unique among its peers.
Memorial Stadium/atmosphere
Every school has a place it calls home. A lot of those schools even call their home Memorial Stadium. Heck, the University of Nebraska doesn't even have the only Memorial Stadium in its state — Wayne State College also has one.
There are few Memorial Stadiums, though, that can match the one in Lincoln.
It's not the biggest, or the loudest (though it might be close in that regard).
But when the moment is right, when the Huskers need it most, there isn't a better home field advantage in the sport.
Those moments have been rare since the program's glory days. But at times in recent years — Miami in 2014 or Oregon in 2016, for example — the old girl still rises to the occasion.
Nearly everything involving any aspect of Nebraska athletics starts at One Memorial Stadium Drive. It is the location of most of the biggest events in the department, whether those events happen on the field or within the stadium's walls.
Scott Frost's introductory news conference was there. So was Fred Hoiberg's. (So was Bob Diaco's, but we won't talk about that one.)
Nebraska's high school teams hope to end their seasons there, playing for state championships. Every person who lives in the state almost certainly has been inside the complex, or knows someone who has.
Traveling to road games
If there's one thing Nebraska fans love just as much as traveling to Lincoln to watch the Huskers, it's traveling to other places to watch the Huskers.
Nebraska's fans have taken over stadiums for decades. Part of that is NU's nationwide fan base. Part of it is a home state-based contingent unafraid to spend the time and the money to see the Huskers play away from home.
Some college teams travel. Nebraska fans Travel, with a capital T. Good, bad, or otherwise, no matter where NU plays, the Huskers know they will have a vocal contingent behind them.
Sometimes, they'll even have the majority of the fans in the stands.
That was the case last September, when the Big Red caravan rode into Boulder, Colorado, and took over Folsom Field for an afternoon. The crowd was perhaps 60-40 in favor of Nebraska fans, who had plenty to cheer about until Colorado dominated the game's final 20 minutes.
Nebraska didn't have the majority in a 2000 game at Notre Dame, it just felt that way. In the all-time Husker takeover, about 25,000 NU fans were inside venerable Notre Dame Stadium for the Huskers' 27-24 overtime win. Another 5,000 or so traveled to South Bend just to be there.
After the university was allotted 4,000 tickets for the game, 28,000 requests hit Nebraska's ticket office.
Nebraska fans will buy opposing season tickets just for one game. They'll call the opposing school's faculty members in search of ducats.
They also fill local bars and restaurants, which is just fine with local business owners.
The walk-on program
There is perhaps no more perfect encapsulation of Nebraska fans' love for their team than the Huskers' vaunted walk-on program.
It has produced some of the most loved players in the program's history, from small-town players who took advantage of their shot, to others who turned football into a career after college.
Nearly every town in the state has at least one boy who stood out in high school and decided to head east and try his luck with the Big Red.
And NU, especially in its glory days, turned some of those boys into professionals.
Of the hundreds and hundreds of walk-ons to come to Lincoln, 36 have made it to the NFL. A whopping 28 of those stayed in the league for multiple seasons, and five hung around for 10 or more years.
But even those who didn't reach the highest of highs played a huge role in lifting their program to new heights. Former NU players and coaches have for years credited Nebraska's crop of walk-ons for toiling in anonymity and pushing their higher-profile teammates with their intensity on the practice field and love for the program.
Still, some of Nebraska's best went the walk-on route. Derrie Nelson, Jarvis Redwine, Jimmy Williams, Jared Tomich, Kyle Larson and Alex Henery were all first-team All-Americans. John Parella was a second-team All-American, as were I.M. Hipp and Clete Pillen.
Under Scott Frost, Nebraska has seen its walk-on program revived. There will likely be future stars who come to Lincoln with little more than a dream. And Nebraska's fans will be ready to embrace them.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!