Why Tony Tuioti is 'not happy' and feels he and the Husker DL has 'a lot to prove' in 2021

“I love them boys. They work hard,” Tuioti said after acknowledging them. “They already know that. They haven’t earned anything. Did they play good? Yes, they played pretty good, but not good enough.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Consider Rogers, a sophomore from Syracuse, New York. He broke through in 2020, ascending into essentially a full-time role in 2020 alongside Robinson and became one of the most promising young players in the program. On Wednesday, he did not sound like a player who’s assuming that means much of anything at this point.

“To a football player, reps are probably the most important thing you can get,” he said. “It’s tough, because I love Ty to death, but I want all of his reps. I bet it’s the same way for him. We have a lot of guys in our room and we all want to up our game, but you’ve got to deserve those reps, you’ve got to go out and show that you’ve earned those reps.”

Nebraska made steady progress against the run last fall, turning in particularly promising performances against Iowa (129 yards on 45 carries) and Rutgers (130 on 33). They mustered game-deciding pressure on Penn State quarterback Will Levis down the stretch in a victory against the Nittany Lions.

In the end, though, Tuioti is more concentrated on what his group and Nebraska have yet to achieve.