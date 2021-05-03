Why the Huskers had been 'actively exploring' a Sept. 4 home game, eventually landing on Fordham

“We have been actively exploring opportunities to play a home game on Sept. 4 since our Ireland trip to play Illinois was canceled,” Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said in a statement. “It was important for several reasons to add a September home game. It provides a better flow to the start of our season for our team, and gives us a valuable early season showcase for recruits. This will also provide our fans and local businesses with a home game on the traditional season-opening weekend.

“We are appreciative of the flexibility of both Fordham and Southeastern Louisiana to make this schedule change possible late in the process.”

The unique beginning of the season is also what Frost says prompted Nebraska officials to consider backing out of a slated trip to Oklahoma on Sept. 18, a move that was reported and incurred significant backlash before the school made it clear it would keep the Sooners on the schedule.