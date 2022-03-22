Why NU's Pro Day was especially important for ex-Huskers Samori Toure and Deontai Williams

For former Nebraska football players like Austin Allen, Cam Taylor-Britt and Cam Jurgens, Tuesday's Pro Day perhaps didn't hold the same cachet as the NFL Combine a few weeks ago.

But for others, such as former NU receiver Samori Toure, the workouts in Nebraska's weight room and the Hawks Championship Center represented something bigger.

Way bigger.

"It's definitely important. Probably one of the most important days of my life so far," Toure said after his workout. "Everything on the line. I feel like I showed out."

Running through a gamut of drills in front of representatives from 28 NFL teams, Toure put on a strong showing as part of a group of 10 Huskers to participate.

His handheld time of 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash was the best of any Husker who ran. He was crisp in his pass-catching drills.

In other words, he took another step toward a goal that was a big part of why he transferred to Nebraska from Montana prior to last season.

"That was the whole reason I came here, was to put myself in a better position to make it to the NFL and have a good career in the NFL," Toure said. "And I felt like that all worked out how I wanted it to."

While Toure's 46 catches for 898 yards and five touchdowns were good enough to lead NU, Tuesday provided an opportunity for NFL eyes to see him up close.

"I feel like I definitely came out and did what I was supposed to do," Toure said. I knew I had it all on the line, coming here with no combine invite, and I feel like I left it all on the field, and what's done is done."

The same was true for NU safety Deontai Williams.

After six seasons of college football, the 25-year-old Williams also took his shot Tuesday after not getting a combine invitation.

"I told myself, when I didn't get the invite, that's one part of my dream that they took away from me — I always wanted to be on TV running in the combine, and I didn't get an opportunity.

"But I came here just to show them that I'm still one of the top safeties in the country."

Williams' 4.48 in the 40 was NU's second-fastest of the day. After breaking the Nebraska record in the shuttle last fall, Williams excelled in that drill again Tuesday with a 3.9 despite adding 10 pounds to his playing weight.

"As long as you play football and make plays, you should always get your opportunity to play," Williams said. "I think I can play football until I'm 40. I'm going to be one of them safeties, one of the old guys, that's still playing, getting called 'Grandpa.'"

Tuesday held added significance for Williams as he tries to secure a professional career. He has a second child on the way and is hoping Tuesday's performance and subsequent performances allow him to provide for his young family through football.

"What I've got my mindset to do, I'm going to do it. Don't matter if I've got to wait a little longer than everybody else," Williams said. "Everybody has a different journey to get to the league. And I'm that testimony."

