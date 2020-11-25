Why money-down woes — offensively and defensively — start before third down for Huskers

Third-down struggles.
It's been an ongoing theme on offense and defense for the Nebraska football team during this abbreviated season.
Coaches and players are trying to fix the problem. Those that follow Nebraska football have been fixated on it.
Truth be told, the Huskers' woes in such situations have begun before third down, the money down. Opposing offenses are picking up small chunks on first and second downs, avoiding third-and-long and working with third-and-manageable, which opens the playbook and puts a lot of stress on a defense.
Meanwhile, a combination of penalties, negative plays and inconsistent play has forced Nebraska's young offense into challenging situations on third down.
Nebraska's offense (32%) and defense (54.7%) each rank dead last in the Big Ten in third-down conversions.
It adds up to a 1-3 start.
"That's something we practice all the time," Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said. "Part of it is game plan. Part of it is getting in manageable situations. The percentage of converting third-and-longs as opposed to third-and-short and third-and-medium is not good. That's a big part of it, is doing better on first and second down so our third downs are more manageable situations."
Third downs are a big part of every practice, Lubick said. The Huskers dedicated two periods to third-down situations during Tuesday's practice and another period Wednesday.
Offensively, the Huskers have only put themselves in third-and-short (4 yards or less) 13 times this season, converting eight. They're 8-of-37 on all other third-down tries.
"I'm a big believer in, yeah, you can win or lose games on third down," Lubick said. "Because if you don't convert on third down, it's a turnover."
Against Illinois, Nebraska had 12 first-down plays go for zero or negative yards, including a snap over Luke McCaffrey's head and a pair of sacks.
On Friday, Nebraska will see an Iowa team that has a knack for pushing teams behind the sticks. The Hawkeyes have 34 tackles for loss, including 16 sacks, which ranks second in the Big Ten.
Meanwhile, the Blackshirts have had a heck of a time getting off the field in large part because opponents don't have many yards to convert.
Ohio State, Northwestern, Penn State and Illinois have combined for 28 third-and-short scenarios, converting 17 of them.
Illinois was 8-for-10 in such situations in Saturday's 41-23 thumping of the Huskers at Memorial Stadium. The Illini's longest try was 11 yards, which they also converted.
* Ohio State was 1-for-2 on third-and-long (9 yards or more) and 5-for-8 on third-and-short.
* Northwestern was 0-for-4 and 3-for-6.
* Penn State was 0-for-3 and 1-for-4.
"We need to get ourselves in more third-and-longs, obviously," Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. "The third-and-3, third-and-4s, they're tough on everybody. Obviously, the playbook is wide open, they can run the ball, they can pass the ball.
"That's no excuse. We've got to get off the field."
Chinander said the defense needs to do a better job applying pressure on the quarterback, and it needs to improve in coverage.
It starts, Chinander later added, by producing a negative play on first or second down, or forcing the offense off schedule.
"When it's third-and-short, I think the real problem's on first and second down," senior linebacker JoJo Domann said. "Just everything in between, just the details on getting pass rush, trusting our pass rush lanes, covering down on defense, making it hard for them on first and second down to convert on third down."
Opponents have converted 34 of 63 third-down tries through four games. And to further the issue, foes have converted 7 of 9 fourth-down attempts, including a run by Illinois' Blake Hayes, who saw nothing but green in front of him and took off instead of punting the ball on a second-half opening drive. Illinois later scored a touchdown on the drive.
"Third-and-7-plus is ideal, and in order to do that … a few things have to happen," Chinander said. "There has to be a stop on a run, and a negative play and/or an incomplete pass on first and second down. Those are the things that have to happen, and that's how you create really good series."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
