Why eight-man standout Malcom is an intriguing 2021 addition for Huskers; several have NU in top group
Why eight-man standout Malcom is an intriguing 2021 addition for Huskers; several have NU in top group

Seth Malcom

Seth Malcom is an eight-man football standout at Fremont-Mills in Iowa.

 Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil

Randolph Kpai's (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) commitment earlier in the 2021 recruiting cycle showed Nebraska wasn't afraid of projecting a relatively raw linebacker.

Kpai has a lofty ranking in the eyes of the recruiting services, but he’s only played the position for a couple of years. His coaches say he's only scratching the surface of refining his game as a defender.

The Huskers landed another interesting projection over the weekend when three-star linebacker Seth Malcom picked NU over Minnesota, Iowa State, Kansas State, Boise State and others.

Malcom, after all, plays eight-man football for Fremont-Mills, located 9 miles across the Missouri river in Tabor, Iowa.

While the game plays on a field 80 yards long by 40 yards wide instead of the typical 100x53, plenty of Division I schools came calling after Malcom.

“I never really thought I would be able to play at this level,” Malcom said. “After my sophomore year, my recruitment sort of took off, but it’s been an eye-opening experience, to say the least. There’s been a lot of things that I’ve had to do that most 11-man guys haven’t had to. I’ve had to really put in the work to get to where I am.

“Normally, where I’m from, this doesn’t happen very often.”

Defensively, Malcom patrols the middle of the field for Fremont-Mills. As such, he carries responsibility from sideline to sideline.

“Eight-man is a lot different than 11-man in a lot of aspects,” Malcom said. “In eight-man you have to play a lot of positions and you’ve got to focus on certain details. You’ve got to perfect what you do if you want to be good. The field is a lot smaller, so it is easier to make plays, but it’s also easier to make mistakes.”

Malcom has made plenty of plays, logging 70 tackles (15 for loss) in 2019 after racking up 101 (18) as a sophomore, according to the Des Moines Register. As a senior, he said he's taking aim at the school record for tackles both careerwise and single-season.

Fans in football stadiums this fall? Big Ten task force has 'long way to go' in determining best practices

“I know it’s going to change (in college), but you have to be able to (visualize) where the ball is going to be,” Malcom said. “Usually in eight-man, it’s run, so that’s kind of where I shine. I can get through gaps and you have to be able to run somebody down across the field.”

Perhaps not surprisingly, considering his college future, Malcom said he likes playing linebacker more than he likes running back, where he’s carried a heavy load and as a junior rushed for 1,645 yards.

“I prefer defense just because you get to attack the ball and go hit somebody,” he said.

It’s no surprise the Huskers are trying to load up at the position. NU inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud has a pair of seniors in 2020 in Will Honas and Collin Miller, one junior (Eteva Mauga-Clements) and only freshmen and redshirt freshmen on scholarship after that (plus sophomore walk-on Luke Reimer). Malcom, Kpai and 6-foot-1, 235-pounder Christopher Paul (Cordele, Georgia) certainly make an interesting group so far.

Huskers in top groups for several players: Recruiting visits are still a no-go in college football through July, but Nebraska continues to show up in the top groups for several Class of 2021 recruits around the country.

Most recently, the Huskers are in the top six of Colorado tight end Erik Olsen and the top five for both athlete Sirad Bryant (Cordele, Georgia) and outside linebacker Mikai Gbayor (Irvington, New Jersey).

Olsen isn’t alone on Nebraska’s recruiting board at tight end, of course, considering perhaps NU’s top overall target in the class is four-star Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa) and in-stater A.J. Rollins (Creighton Prep) also has an offer. Olsen also has Notre Dame, Stanford, UCLA, Washington and Colorado among his other top choices.

Bryant, a 6-1, 195-pound defensive back and wide receiver, is high school teammates with Paul and also lists Mississippi, Georgia Tech, Kansas and South Florida among his finalists.

Gbayor is a target of outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson on the East Coast and listed Michigan State, Kentucky, Ole Miss and West Virginia among his top group.

Fidone, meanwhile, continues to pull in offers. The latest for 247Sports’ top-ranked tight end came Tuesday from Texas.

The latest updates from the Nebraska football recruiting trail

Campus and in-home visits are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. But recruiting isn't necessarily slowing down. Here's the latest from the Huskers. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

