Why eight-man standout Malcom is an intriguing 2021 addition for Huskers; several have NU in top group

Defensively, Malcom patrols the middle of the field for Fremont-Mills. As such, he carries responsibility from sideline to sideline.

“Eight-man is a lot different than 11-man in a lot of aspects,” Malcom said. “In eight-man you have to play a lot of positions and you’ve got to focus on certain details. You’ve got to perfect what you do if you want to be good. The field is a lot smaller, so it is easier to make plays, but it’s also easier to make mistakes.”

Malcom has made plenty of plays, logging 70 tackles (15 for loss) in 2019 after racking up 101 (18) as a sophomore, according to the Des Moines Register. As a senior, he said he's taking aim at the school record for tackles both careerwise and single-season.

“I know it’s going to change (in college), but you have to be able to (visualize) where the ball is going to be,” Malcom said. “Usually in eight-man, it’s run, so that’s kind of where I shine. I can get through gaps and you have to be able to run somebody down across the field.”

Perhaps not surprisingly, considering his college future, Malcom said he likes playing linebacker more than he likes running back, where he’s carried a heavy load and as a junior rushed for 1,645 yards.