It's safe to say true freshman linebacker Luke Reimer has made a lasting impression during the first 10 days of Nebraska's preseason camp.
That was especially true during a scrimmage Sunday.
"We were like, 'Who's #28? Who is that?'" Husker sophomore defensive back Cam Taylor said Tuesday. "He's a walk-on, but he won't be a walk-on for long."
A 6-foot-1, 220-pound inside backer from Lincoln North Star, Reimer made several plays Sunday.
"He was everywhere," Taylor said. "He was getting through blocks, flying off everything and just making big plays that a Blackshirt would make. I believe he'll get that (Blackshirt) and get that scholarship."
Nebraska's inside linebackers group is led by senior Mohamed Barry, the team's leading tackler last season. The prevailing wisdom is juniors Collin Miller and Will Honas are battling for a starting job alongside Barry.
Husker inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said Reimer is essentially his No. 4 guy as of now, although it should be noted that redshirt freshman Joey Johnson and true freshman Nick Henrich are sidelined with injuries.
"The rest will be kind of up to Luke to see how much he progresses," Ruud said. "But so far he's been awesome. He asks good questions. He works hard at it. He's been a really good surprise this camp so far.
"I knew what kind of athlete he was," Ruud added. "I didn't know how fast he would translate instinctively to playing linebacker. Some guys just have that ability to find the ball, be in the right spot, to take the right angle. With some guys, it takes a year or two to teach them that stuff. With some guys, they can do it on day one.
"He has that feel for the game. Now it's just a matter of refining all the techniques and skills and having him understand why he's doing what he's doing."
Reimer did plenty at Lincoln North Star, earning Super-State honors last season for his work at linebacker. He recorded 74 tackles, including 14 for losses with a sack. The captain of the Journal Star's all-city team, Reimer added 328 rushing yards and nearly 500 all-purpose yards.
"Every day, man, he's giving it his all," Taylor said. "I can see him dying out there sometimes. He's tired. But he's still giving it his all -- getting through blocks and things like that."
Ruud said Reimer had a minor injury and didn’t practice Tuesday, but that "he’ll be fine.”
Make no mistake, Reimer will be someone to watch as the Aug. 31 opener against South Alabama nears.
"The thing about Luke is, he gives his best effort every day," Barry said. "That's what you want from a freshman. He might not know everything. Everything might not be clear. But you want to show you have elite athleticism, that you have something to give to this team.
"I think he's going to play this year, whether it's special teams or playing (on defense)."