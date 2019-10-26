With the Nebraska offense set to take the field at its own 7-yard line and needing 93 yards to tie Indiana in the fourth quarter, Scott Frost looked at athletic trainer Mark Mayer and had a simple question.
That’s what the Huskers’ quarterback situation devolved to as a 38-31 loss to Indiana unfolded on Saturday.
But the decision wasn’t between sophomore Noah Vedral and freshman Luke McCaffrey, who had combined to keep the Huskers within striking distance of Indiana for three-plus quarters.
Rather, it was between Vedral and sophomore Adrian Martinez, who ultimately didn’t play at all due to a left knee injury.
"They both wanted to go in and could've gone in but both definitely weren't 100%. They're both tough," Frost said.
Vedral led that drive -- the Huskers' final one of the night -- and it eventually sputtered near midfield.
Frost said all three of his top quarterbacks have shown their mettle this season.
Husker fans got their first extended look at McCaffrey on Saturday. The freshman looked awfully good and then sounded like a leader after the game.
“It was a solid game offensively, but we got to find a way to win and finish,” McCaffrey said. “That’s the next step as a program is not to talk about it but just go out there and do it.”
Pushed into a big job when Vedral was injured in the second quarter, McCaffrey ran and passed while guiding the Husker offense on three scoring drives during a 38-31 loss to the Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium.
And the Nebraska quarterback injury woes continued when McCaffrey was forced out of the game with a leg injury, ending his chance to try to lead the Huskers on a game-tying drive at the end of the fourth quarter.
McCaffrey operated the offense at a level that wouldn’t indicate he’d only played in one college, and only played one snap against Northwestern when Vedral had to leave for one play due to his helmet coming off.
McCaffrey had just one miss in the passing game, completing 5 of 6 passes for 71 yards. The best throw was his first college touchdown. In the final minute of second quarter McCaffrey rolled to his right and made a quick throw to open receiver Kanawai Noa for a 24-yard touchdown that gave Nebraska a 21-16 lead.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
“It was well executed,” said McCaffrey, the well-known son and brother of NFL players Ed, Max and Christian. “Kanawai had a solid route. We had great protection. That’s about as easy as it gets.”
Then there was McCaffrey on the run. He showed the speed teammates have talked about since he arrived on campus in January. During a scoring drive in the fourth quarter he delivered 11-yard runs on back-to-back plays.
He finished rushing 12 times for 76 yards. With an average of 6.3 yards per carry, McCaffrey had the highest rushing average for Nebraska players with more than one carry.
“He runs like a running back a little bit,” said Nebraska’s Wan’Dale Robinson.
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Frost said the plan was for both Vedral and McCaffrey to play. Then McCaffrey’s workload went up.
"Luke's capable of running our whole offense, but we had some stuff that we wanted him to come in and run," Frost said. "We were going to do it early, but then we got on such a roll offensively that I didn't want to put a hiccup on that, so we kept Noah out there and then we were forced into that situation.
“Both those kids are warriors. Both of them are kids that when this thing is rolling, they're the type of kids that'll make it happen.”
McCaffrey had some early jitters when he went into the game, but quickly settled in and didn’t let the moment be too great.
“If you stay ready you’ll never have to get ready, so you just have to go out there and play football,” McCaffrey said. “It’s the same game we’ve been playing. Hopefully we can start to put things together and get some wins.”
The plan is for McCaffrey to redshirt this season, meaning he can appear in up to two more games.
“Just the ability to get that experience and take another step in my development is something that I’m a big fan of,” McCaffrey said.
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) gets a hand from Adrian Martinez (right) after a touchdown pass to Kanawai Noa in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Mike Williams (19) catches a first-down pass against Indiana's Marcelino Ball (9) in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson celebrates a Blackshirts tackle in the first quarter against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Four T-38s fly over during the national anthem as the names of Nebraskans who have lost their lives in armed conflict since 9/11 scroll on the videoboard Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll (86) fights for yardage as he is tackled by Indiana linebacker Cam Jones (4) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) is tackled by Indiana defensive back Devon Matthews (27) and linebacker James Miller Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska offensive lineman Boe Wilson (56) walks off the field during the game against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey makes a throw against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska cheerleaders run back to the sidelines after celebrating the first touchdown against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana wide receiver Whop Philyor (1) pulls in a pass in front of Nebraska's Alex Davis in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) throws as he's about to be hit by Indiana's Micah McFadden in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey tries to get between Indiana's Andre Brown (14) and James Miller (8) on a third-quarter run Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) and the Huskers coaching staff during an injury timeout in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson on a third-quarter run against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) escapes from Indiana defensive players Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) breaks away from a tackle by Indiana's Micah McFadden (47) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) gets tackled by Indiana's Jerome Johnson (front right) and Bryant Fitzgerald (left) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) gets a pass interference call as he defends Indiana's Ty Fryfogle (3) in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (center) escapes from Indiana defensive linemen Alfred Bryant (92) and Sio Nofoagatoto'a Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) is pushed out of bounds by Indiana defensive lineman Alfred Bryant in second-half action Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (23) can't quite stop Indiana running back Stevie Scott III (8) from scoring in the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) makes a throw in second-half action against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska running back Wan'Dale Robinson (1) spins in an attempt to evade Indiana linebacker Reakwon Jones (7) in second-half action on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska outside linebacker Caleb Tannor (2) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) tackle Indiana running back Stevie Scott III Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey looks to make a throw against Indiana in second-half action Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (center left) gets tackled by Indiana's Jerome Johnson (98) and Bryant Fitzgerald (31) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Tiawan Mullen throws out his arms to signal that Nebraska place-kicker Barret Pickering's (not pictured) field goal is no good Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson throws his arms up as Indiana's Alfred Bryant lays on him, slowing down the Huskers' momentum in the red zone in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Khalil Bryant (29) tries to take out Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska inside linebacker Collin Miller (31) tackles Indiana's Peyton Ramsey (12) Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry celebrates after a play Saturday during a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Flag-bearers walk on to the field Saturday before a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) goes on a first-down run in the fourth quarter as Huskers head coach Scott Frost (left) looks on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez walks on to the field Saturday before a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Herbie Husker wears a U.S. Army uniform Saturday before a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
The Husker student section holds up letters spelling "True Grit" before a game against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mill looks for a pass Saturday before a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) shown warming up on Saturday before a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field on Saturday before a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) is pressured by Indiana's Micah McFadden in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson walks off the field after the Huskers' 38-31 loss to Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey takes off on a fourth-quarter run against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after losing to Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral makes a throw as a game official signals an offensive holding penalty during second-half game action against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) can't quite defend Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Kanawai Noa (9) drops the ball as he's tackled by Indiana defensive lineman Alfred Bryant (92) during second-half action Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs with the ball as he tries to escape a tackle from Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) is pressured by Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden (47) Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Kanawai Noa (9) fumbles the ball on a hit by Indiana's Alfred Bryant in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) puts a stiff arm on Indiana's Jamar Johnson in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after losing to Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) puts a stiff arm on Indiana's Jamar Johnson (22) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Stevie Scott III (8) (center) is tackled by Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) Saturday during a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Whop Philyor (1) runs alongside Nebraska's JoJo Domann on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
A pass intended for Indiana's Ty Fryfogle (left) goes incomplete on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) scores a touchdown during a football game against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) shown Saturday during a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska offensive lineman Boe Wilson (56) is looked at on the field after getting injured during a play Saturday during a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Tiawan Mullen (bottom) tackles Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska Barret Pickering (32) is consoled after he missed a field-goal attempt against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez seen with a headset on the sideline during first-half action against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson (21) commits pass interference on Indiana's Ty Fryfogle (3) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Ty Fryfogle (3) gets interefered with by Nebraska's Lamar Jackson (21) in the third quarter
on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
ebraska wide receiver Mike Williams (19) makes a catch under pressure from Indiana defensive back Marcelino Ball (9) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) walks off the field next to head coach Scott Frost (right) during the first half against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) runs with the ball during the first half against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska Barret Pickering (32) misses a field-goal attempt against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) gets a little help from lineman Trent Hixson, who grabs Indiana's Shamar Jones (96) on a second-quarter run Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska's Ben Stille (95) sacks Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) has a word with an official after a penalty negated a Husker first down in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral scores the Huskers' first touchdown on Saturday against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) stands on the sidelines wearing a headset during Saturday's game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska place-kicker Barret Pickering misses a field-goal attempt on Saturday against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Khalil Bryant (29) tackles Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) fumbles the ball as Indiana's Jamar Johnson tackles him on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) holds out the ball to try to get a touchdown Saturday against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (left) celebrates with quarterback Noah Vedral (16) after Vedral scored the Huskers' second touchdown Saturday against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (right) scores the Huskers' first touchdown on Saturday against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Mike Williams (19) makes a catch under pressure from Indiana defensive back Marcelino Ball (9) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) breaks through the Indiana defense in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) has a word with wide receiver Mike Williams after a penalty negated a Husker first down in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterbacks Adrian Martinez (2) and Luke McCaffrey (2) prior to hosting Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey warms up before the Huskers hosted Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska recruit Laterie Kinsler (right) talks with Huskers special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt before kickoff against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Walter E. Carter Jr. (right), the priority candidate to be the next president of University of Nebraska, with his wife Lynda Carter, watch the pregame action on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Attending his first Nebraska football game, Andre Powell from North Carolina walks around the "Remembering Our Fallen" memorial at the Husker Nation Pavilion before the the Huskers played Indiana on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Cornhusker Marching Band member Nathan McGahan performs before the Huskers hosted Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) greets fans before the Huskers hosted Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Braylon Quintana, 7, of Kearney greets football players before the Huskers hosted Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost greets fans before the Huskers played Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska fans get ready to photograph the team walking into Memorial Stadium before the Huskers played Indiana on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or
bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.