With the Nebraska offense set to take the field at its own 7-yard line and needing 93 yards to tie Indiana in the fourth quarter, Scott Frost looked at athletic trainer Mark Mayer and had a simple question.

“Who’s less hurt?”

That’s what the Huskers’ quarterback situation devolved to as a 38-31 loss to Indiana unfolded on Saturday.

But the decision wasn’t between sophomore Noah Vedral and freshman Luke McCaffrey, who had combined to keep the Huskers within striking distance of Indiana for three-plus quarters.

Rather, it was between Vedral and sophomore Adrian Martinez, who ultimately didn’t play at all due to a left knee injury.

"They both wanted to go in and could've gone in but both definitely weren't 100%. They're both tough," Frost said.

Vedral led that drive -- the Huskers' final one of the night -- and it eventually sputtered near midfield.

Frost said all three of his top quarterbacks have shown their mettle this season.

Husker fans got their first extended look at McCaffrey on Saturday. The freshman looked awfully good and then sounded like a leader after the game.

“It was a solid game offensively, but we got to find a way to win and finish,” McCaffrey said. “That’s the next step as a program is not to talk about it but just go out there and do it.”

Pushed into a big job when Vedral was injured in the second quarter, McCaffrey ran and passed while guiding the Husker offense on three scoring drives during a 38-31 loss to the Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium.

And the Nebraska quarterback injury woes continued when McCaffrey was forced out of the game with a leg injury, ending his chance to try to lead the Huskers on a game-tying drive at the end of the fourth quarter.

McCaffrey operated the offense at a level that wouldn’t indicate he’d only played in one college, and only played one snap against Northwestern when Vedral had to leave for one play due to his helmet coming off.

McCaffrey had just one miss in the passing game, completing 5 of 6 passes for 71 yards. The best throw was his first college touchdown. In the final minute of second quarter McCaffrey rolled to his right and made a quick throw to open receiver Kanawai Noa for a 24-yard touchdown that gave Nebraska a 21-16 lead.

“It was well executed,” said McCaffrey, the well-known son and brother of NFL players Ed, Max and Christian. “Kanawai had a solid route. We had great protection. That’s about as easy as it gets.”

Then there was McCaffrey on the run. He showed the speed teammates have talked about since he arrived on campus in January. During a scoring drive in the fourth quarter he delivered 11-yard runs on back-to-back plays.

He finished rushing 12 times for 76 yards. With an average of 6.3 yards per carry, McCaffrey had the highest rushing average for Nebraska players with more than one carry.

“He runs like a running back a little bit,” said Nebraska’s Wan’Dale Robinson.

Frost said the plan was for both Vedral and McCaffrey to play. Then McCaffrey’s workload went up.

"Luke's capable of running our whole offense, but we had some stuff that we wanted him to come in and run," Frost said. "We were going to do it early, but then we got on such a roll offensively that I didn't want to put a hiccup on that, so we kept Noah out there and then we were forced into that situation.

“Both those kids are warriors. Both of them are kids that when this thing is rolling, they're the type of kids that'll make it happen.”

McCaffrey had some early jitters when he went into the game, but quickly settled in and didn’t let the moment be too great.

“If you stay ready you’ll never have to get ready, so you just have to go out there and play football,” McCaffrey said. “It’s the same game we’ve been playing. Hopefully we can start to put things together and get some wins.”

The plan is for McCaffrey to redshirt this season, meaning he can appear in up to two more games.

“Just the ability to get that experience and take another step in my development is something that I’m a big fan of,” McCaffrey said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

