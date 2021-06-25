Who might Nebraska target in a national search for Bill Moos' replacement?

Klassy has athletic director experience, having held the job at Illinois-Chicago. Nebraska, of course, would be a big step up from that, both in terms of budget and high-profile sports. Klassy has spent time as a top lieutenant both at George Washington and for the past two years at Nebraska.

Ed Stewart, executive associate commissioner for football, Big 12 Conference: Stewart's name comes up a lot and it will again in this search. He is a Nebraska graduate who served as a captain on Nebraska's 1994 national championship team. He has been with the Big 12 Conference for the past 14 years. Before that, though, he worked at Missouri and has 20 years of administrative experience.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

John Cunningham, athletic director, Cincinnati: Cunningham was named the AD at Cincinnati in December 2019. A Lincoln native, Cunningham graduated from Lincoln Pius X before doing his undergraduate work at TCU. He returned to Lincoln and graduated from the University of Nebraska's law school in 2005.

Before UC, he was the deputy athletic director for administration at Minnesota from 2016-19. Before that, he spent two years in a similar role at Syracuse.