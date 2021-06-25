Who might Nebraska target in a national search for Bill Moos' replacement?

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos' retirement, effective June 30, was announced by the school on Friday morning.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement that a national search will begin soon and that the school expects to find a replacement quickly.
Who might Nebraska look at? Here is a list of potential candidates, beginning with a couple of internal options:
Matt Davison, deputy athletic director for football at NU: A close friend and former teammate of football coach Scott Frost, Davison's been heavily involved in several key projects in recent years. Perhaps most notably, he led the fundraising charge for NU's new $155 million football training facility.
For NU to hire internally, campus leadership would have to feel confident in Davison's bona fides even though he has not spent all that much time in administration.
Garrett Klassy, senior deputy athletic director for external operations, NU: Another internal candidate could be Klassy, who is set to serve as the interim athletic director while NU searches for a permanent hire.
Klassy has athletic director experience, having held the job at Illinois-Chicago. Nebraska, of course, would be a big step up from that, both in terms of budget and high-profile sports. Klassy has spent time as a top lieutenant both at George Washington and for the past two years at Nebraska.
Ed Stewart, executive associate commissioner for football, Big 12 Conference: Stewart's name comes up a lot and it will again in this search. He is a Nebraska graduate who served as a captain on Nebraska's 1994 national championship team. He has been with the Big 12 Conference for the past 14 years. Before that, though, he worked at Missouri and has 20 years of administrative experience.
John Cunningham, athletic director, Cincinnati: Cunningham was named the AD at Cincinnati in December 2019. A Lincoln native, Cunningham graduated from Lincoln Pius X before doing his undergraduate work at TCU. He returned to Lincoln and graduated from the University of Nebraska's law school in 2005.
Before UC, he was the deputy athletic director for administration at Minnesota from 2016-19. Before that, he spent two years in a similar role at Syracuse.
Jamie Pollard, athletic director, Iowa State: If there's a home run external hire, this might be it. But would Pollard consider leaving ISU, where he and football coach Matt Campbell have turned the Cyclones into one of the envies of college athletics?
Pollard has been in Ames for 16 years. Prior to ISU, he worked in administration at Wisconsin, Maryland and Saint Louis University.
Pollard, like Campbell, has been targeted by schools in the past and both have stayed at ISU. Would he consider leaving now?
Mack Rhoades, athletic director, Baylor: Rhoades has been the AD at Baylor since 2016. He took over a school and athletic department embroiled in scandal and has been tasked with helping lead Baylor through it.
Rhoades was responsible for hiring Matt Rhule (now the head coach for the Carolina Panthers) and Dave Aranda as football coaches.
David Harris, athletic director, Northern Iowa: Harris is in his fourth year in charge of the department at UNI. He has also worked in several Power Five departments, including Iowa State and Wisconsin.
Harris is a member of the Division I Council.
Beth Goetz, athletic director, Ball State: Goetz was in the mix for the athletic director job at Wisconsin this spring before UW eventually hired Barry Alvarez's top lieutenant, Chris McIntosh.
Goetz has been in charge at Ball State since June 2018 and was a senior administrator at Minnesota (2013-16) and Butler (2008-13) before taking over at BSU.
Intriguing outside-the-box targets: NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, a standout defensive back and former player under Alvarez at Wisconsin, and NBA VP of basketball operations Garth Glissman, a former NU athlete.
