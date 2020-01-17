Who is Matt Lubick? Get to know the Huskers' new offensive coordinator

Getting to know Matt Lubick, Nebraska's new offensive coordinator:

Family roots: He is the son of former Colorado State coach Sonny Lubick. Matt first's coaching job was serving as a graduate assistant on his father's staff in 1996. He returned to serve as the Rams' wideouts coach from 2001-04. Matt's younger brother Marc is an assistant coach with the Buffalo Bills.

Stepping away from coaching: Lubick stepped down as Washington's co-offensive coordinator following the 2018 season to turn his attention to a career in business. He has been serving as director of university relations at Colorado State, as well as working with Canvas Credit Union.

Wideouts background: Lubick has coached wide receivers at most of his coaching stops. He was named the wide receivers coach of the year in 2012 by Football Scoop.

Before coaching ... : Lubick was set on becoming a dentist. He told GoHuskies.com in 2017 that he went to dental school, but got burned out during his final year and wanted to give coaching a shot.