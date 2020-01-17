Who is Matt Lubick? Get to know the Huskers' new offensive coordinator
Matt Lubick

Then-Oregon wide receivers coordinator Matt Lubick responds questions from reporters during media day ahead of the 2015 college football playoffs.

 Associated Press file photo

Getting to know Matt Lubick, Nebraska's new offensive coordinator:

Family roots: He is the son of former Colorado State coach Sonny Lubick. Matt first's coaching job was serving as a graduate assistant on his father's staff in 1996. He returned to serve as the Rams' wideouts coach from 2001-04. Matt's younger brother Marc is an assistant coach with the Buffalo Bills.

Stepping away from coaching: Lubick stepped down as Washington's co-offensive coordinator following the 2018 season to turn his attention to a career in business. He has been serving as director of university relations at Colorado State, as well as working with Canvas Credit Union.

Wideouts background: Lubick has coached wide receivers at most of his coaching stops. He was named the wide receivers coach of the year in 2012 by Football Scoop. 

Before coaching ... : Lubick was set on becoming a dentist. He told GoHuskies.com in 2017 that he went to dental school, but got burned out during his final year and wanted to give coaching a shot.

Relationship with Frost: He and Scott Frost coached together at Oregon. Lubick was wideouts coach when Frost was offensive coordinator, and was promoted to offensive coordinator before the 2015 Alamo Bowl when Frost took the head coaching job at UCF.

Coaching career

2017-18: Washington co-offensive coordinator/wideouts coach

2016: Oregon offensive coordinator/wideouts coach

2013-15: Oregon wideouts coach

2010-12: Duke wideouts coach

2007-09: Arizona State defensive backs coach

2005-06: Ole Miss wideouts coach

2001-04: Colorado State wideouts coach

1999-00: Oregon State defensive backs coach

1997-98: San Jose State wideouts coach

1996: Cal State Northridge defensive backs coach

1996: Colorado State grad assistant

Playing career

1991-94: Western Montana State (defensive back)

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

