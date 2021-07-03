Whirlwind stretch for NU's Garrett Klassy includes NIL, media rights launch, interim AD tag. What's next?

“I would say this is definitely the busiest week of my professional career,” Klassy told the Journal Star last week. “Launching the Husker Radio Network, NIL launching and adding some additional responsibilities, it’s busy. But you know what? I love a great challenge and we have a great staff. It’s not just Garrett Klassy being busy, it’s the whole department.”

The 44-year-old was a logical pick to serve as the interim by UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green because he already had substantial management of the department’s day-to-day operations under Moos. Klassy and John Johnson, the deputy AD for administration, were hired by Moos as part of his departmental restructure and Moos was fond of saying he preferred a department akin to a restaurant kitchen that could run even when the chef was not present.

For Klassy, that means overseeing the big swath encompassed by external operations — from ticketing to marketing and HuskerVision, the Husker Athletic Fund and more — and he also had a hand in devising NU’s policies around COVID-19 and returning athletes to campus last year after the coronavirus pandemic sent everybody home for much of the spring and summer.