Whipple, Frost met in Arizona in 2011, then reunited (and joined forces) there a decade later

“Chip was around all the time,” Whipple said. “Then when he was (coaching) at New Hampshire, I was at UMass. I was at New Haven and he was at Brown. We’d always get together. Then he went to Oregon. I met Scott, I think, for the first time when they played in the national championship against Auburn. You just follow people. I’d see him out a little bit. I was watching their tape because I was impressed. It wasn’t like it was overnight.

“It’s not like we’d met each other and spent a lot of time together, but it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, who’s that guy?’ It goes way back.”

When Frost got word through “third parties,” as he called it Wednesday, that Whipple was interested, he moved quickly.

“When it came right down to it, I think what Pitt did this year and just Whip’s intelligence and personality,” Frost said. “If I’m going to take a step back at all from coaching offense and calling plays, I wanted someone who has done it a lot, was experienced, had done it at an elite level, that had coached at an elite level and that I felt like could go into a room and take over and be the face of the offense.”

The two met for an interview Dec. 5 in, you guessed it, Arizona.