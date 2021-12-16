Whipple, Frost met in Arizona in 2011, then reunited (and joined forces) there a decade later

Mark Whipple surprised many earlier this month when he resigned from his offensive coordinator post at Pittsburgh and accepted the same job at a 3-9 school that he has no obvious tie to.
The Panthers, after all, had one of the nation’s best offenses, a Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback in Kenny Pickett and were fresh off an ACC title game victory over Wake Forest.
Why did he do it?
“It’s Nebraska,” Whipple said flatly Wednesday during his first news conference since joining the Huskers formally on Dec. 8.
It certainly didn’t hurt that NU is likely giving Whipple, 64, a substantial raise over the $476,000 he made at Pitt, though his contract details had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.
Whipple, though, has been in college football for more than 40 years and his affinity for the Huskers goes back even further than that.
“I was a young guy growing up in Arizona and they used to play in the Fiesta Bowl,” Whipple said. “Even when I was coaching and I’d always go back to my parents’ house because I didn’t have any money. We’d take our kids. (Nebraska senior offensive analyst Ron) Brown and I were classmates at Brown, so I’d go over and watch practice when they were in the Fiesta Bowl and there were about 150 kids and trucks all over the place at Scottsdale Community College and everybody had red Nebraska on their antennas and they kind of took over the town. I just was really impressed with the fans. They stayed late. I saw it firsthand. I was at the Nebraska-Arizona State game when Arizona State upset them one year at the Fiesta Bowl.
“I don’t know, I’ve always been a fan of college football and football in general, and to me it’s one of the icons.”
Whipple said he remembered being in the backyard as a kid when Johnny Rodgers returned the punt for a touchdown in 1971. He remembers emulating Jerry Tagge. He remembers the way people at the University of Miami talked about NU when he coached there.
“I’m a guy that likes challenges,” he said. “I’ve been everywhere, done everything, but I haven’t done it at Nebraska. I haven’t coached in the Big Ten, so why not?”
He also has more history with NU coach Scott Frost than perhaps meets the eye, though the two have never actually worked together.
'Moving target': NU introduces small signing class that is bigger than it looks and will continue to grow
“I’ve known ‘Whip’ for a long time and kept in touch with him for a long time,” Frost said Wednesday. “I really admire what he does and what he was able to do in his career, and this year at Pittsburgh.”
Whipple said he thought they first met more than a decade ago, at a social function before Oregon and Auburn played for the national title in January 2011 in Arizona. Whipple and former UO coach Chip Kelly have history going back to the mid-1980s, when Whipple was the offensive coordinator at New Hampshire just as Kelly was graduating from there.
“Chip was around all the time,” Whipple said. “Then when he was (coaching) at New Hampshire, I was at UMass. I was at New Haven and he was at Brown. We’d always get together. Then he went to Oregon. I met Scott, I think, for the first time when they played in the national championship against Auburn. You just follow people. I’d see him out a little bit. I was watching their tape because I was impressed. It wasn’t like it was overnight.
“It’s not like we’d met each other and spent a lot of time together, but it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, who’s that guy?’ It goes way back.”
When Frost got word through “third parties,” as he called it Wednesday, that Whipple was interested, he moved quickly.
“When it came right down to it, I think what Pitt did this year and just Whip’s intelligence and personality,” Frost said. “If I’m going to take a step back at all from coaching offense and calling plays, I wanted someone who has done it a lot, was experienced, had done it at an elite level, that had coached at an elite level and that I felt like could go into a room and take over and be the face of the offense.”
The two met for an interview Dec. 5 in, you guessed it, Arizona.
“I didn’t really know other than through third parties that Whipple would have any interest and kind of found that out late and was able to sit down with him,” Frost said. “It was a pretty easy decision after I was able to do that.
“Just his passion for the game, his knowledge of football and his command of what he likes to do is really impressive.”
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.