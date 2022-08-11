Whether as a starter or backup, Nebraska is counting on Chubba Purdy to be ready

Chubba Purdy likes to stay busy.

Any given day, the NU quarterback wakes up at 6 a.m. before a day filled with practice, cold tubs, Bible study, position meetings, walkthroughs, team dinner and then more meetings before getting home around 8 p.m.

If it sounds exhausting, that’s because it is. But, that level of commitment is required to be in a position to contribute during the season.

Even with just four games of college football under his belt, Purdy always stays ready. From his days as a freshman at Florida State, Purdy prepares as if he is the starter. That hasn’t changed at Nebraska.

“Whoever’s the starting quarterback, I just want to be ready,” Purdy said. “When we install our game plan, (I want to) just make sure I know everything in that game plan to make sure I know where to go with the ball. Just be ready no matter what if I’m first, second-string or whatever, and just be ready if my number’s called.”

The quarterback race was always going to be an interesting one this offseason at Nebraska, and the addition of transfers Casey Thompson and Purdy only enhanced it. Purdy’s prospects took a hit in the spring when he was limited to participating in just five practices due to injury.

At that point, Purdy didn’t feel like he’d proven himself to his teammates. After building relationships over the summer and finally getting the chance to showcase his talent in fall practice, Purdy feels comfortable in the leadership role that quarterbacks always need to have.

“I’ve been throwing with all the receivers and we’re really starting to make a connection and chemistry,” Purdy said. “In the beginning of fall camp, I was still trying to pick up things and make the right reads, but right now I feel like I’ve been connecting with them really well and we’re getting better every day.”

Missing much of the spring made it so Purdy was playing catch-up early in fall camp, especially in terms of the speed of the game. However, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said he’s seen a big jump from Purdy in recent weeks, mostly due to Purdy working against Nebraska’s top defensive unit.

“He can run and he’s a little bigger, he doesn’t have the experience Casey has but he can throw it and he’s gotten a lot better. I keep forgetting that he only had five practices in the spring,” Whipple said.

That competition has pushed Purdy to improve, and it also provides some insight into how Whipple views his quarterback room. Head coach Scott Frost said the starting role was Thompson’s “to lose” last week, but Thompson and Purdy continue to split reps in practice as Whipple aims to have both ready to play as needed.

The last Nebraska quarterback to not miss a single game all season was Tanner Lee in 2017, so it’ll be important to make sure Purdy is ready to step in if needed. Plus, the dual-threat playmaker would offer defenses a different look than Thompson.

“Yesterday we gave Chubba a lot more reps, he did a good job and I was little disappointed that he didn’t come back better today,” Whipple said. “You need two and Logan’s the third right now; in this day guys just get hurt more (because) the game’s faster. They’re splitting the one reps in situations.”

It’s clear that Purdy is all-in on his chances of being a great quarterback at Nebraska. He calls and talks with his older brother and current 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy almost every night, with many of those talks being about what he can do to improve every day.

Even in the midst of a quarterback competition, Thompson and Purdy are doing their best to support each other. That’s because both players understand what their coaches have pressed upon them — no matter who’s under center, they have to be able to make the right reads and help Nebraska win football games.